Las Vegas-- CinemaCon 2018’s opening night ended Monday with some serious star power. Sony Pictures concluded its upcoming slate presentation at Caesars’ Palace’s The Colosseum by bringing out one of the stars and the director of its newest original, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

At the conclusion of the presentation, actor Leonardo DiCaprio and director Quentin Tarantino made appearances onstage to tease the upcoming drama. “It is all very hush-hush,” Tarantino said.

While the famed filmmaker did not give away any specific plot points, he did reveal when and where the movie will take place: 1969 Los Angeles.

“It takes place at the height of counter-culture explosion,” he shared. Filmgoers should expect to see the “hippie revolution” and “new Hollywood.”

While the movie has yet to start filming, Tarantino, famous for “Pulp Fiction” and “Inglourious Basterds,” said he’s certain leads DiCaprio and Brad Pitt will be the greatest onscreen duo since the iconic Robert Redford and Paul Newman.

“It’s hard to speak about a film that we haven’t done yet,” DiCaprio said. “But I’m incredibly excited to see another Quentin Tarantino film.”

DiCaprio isn’t just thrilled to be working with the filmmaker, however, he revealed he’s also “excited” to star alongside Pitt. “We’re going to do our best job to make it fantastic,” DiCaprio promised.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is due to start shooting in Los Angeles this summer.

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon