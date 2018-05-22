“Deadpool 2“ is already out in theaters. And for fans who have watched the flick, they might have been surprised to see an unexpected cameo from Hollywood A-lister (spoiler!) Brad Pitt.

Pitt’s appearance in the Ryan Reynolds-starrer is quite short, but it is definitely one for the books given the actor’s status. Surprisingly, it wasn’t that hard to ask Angelina Jolie’s ex to take part in the action-fantasy movie.

Paul Wernick, who wrote the movie alongside Rhett Reese, has revealed how easy it was for them to get Pitt into doing the cameo. Speaking with the Hollywood Reporter on Monday, Wernick gushed that they got the idea of making a big star do a cameo in the film while discussing about Vanisher’s fate.

“We never saw Vanisher in the original script. He was always a mystery. When he got tangled up … we just thought, ‘Oh my god, what a perfect idea for a celebrity cameo.’ And then we thought, ‘Who is the hardest get in Hollywood? Let’s call him,’” Wernick shared.

Reynolds, as the lead star of the franchise, was the one who personally reached out to Pitt to ask for his approval for the small part. To their surprise, Pitt did not hesitate to do the cameo since his kids loved the first “Deadpool” movie. “He immediately said yes. It was a pinch-me moment,” Wernick recalled.

Wernick admitted that it was hard for them to ask celebrities to do a cameo in the first film. However, the success of “Deadpool” changed the atmosphere for the sequel. “The first ‘Deadpool,’ we got a lot of noes. In this one, we got a lot of yeses,” he said.

The filming part also came easy for the production team. Pitt’s appearance was shot in Los Angeles for just a little over an hour during postproduction. “We shot the plates for it and really just needed to get him on a green screen for a short window of time,” director David Leitch explained.

Apart from Pitt, producers also tapped famous diva Celine Dion for the promotion of the movie. The 50-year-old appeared in the recent trailer/music video for “Ashes” — the official soundtrack of “Deadpool 2,” as pointed out by Us Weekly.

Then just a week ago, 20th Century Fox released a video showing Reynolds’ character Wade Wilson trying different ways to apologize to David Beckham for his joke in the first movie about the retired footballer’s speaking voice.

Photo: Getty Images/Toru Yamanaka