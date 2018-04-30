Jennifer Aniston did not try to win back Brad Pitt despite what a circulating report claims.

The “Friends” actress reportedly attempted to rekindle her relationship with her ex-husband recently but failed to do so. This allegedly resulted to Aniston jetting away from New York on a private jet.

The questionable story, which comes from notorious tabloid RadarOnline, also claims that after failing to re-establish a romance with Pitt, she scurried to the Big Apple in hopes of fixing her relationship with her other ex, Justin Theroux.

The gossip site made it seem like Aniston was desperate to have a man in her life and that her only options were her exes. Radar also provided photos showing the 49-year-old Hollywood actress arriving at the Ban Nuys airport on Friday.

Aniston did go to New York City, and she was welcomed by her girlfriends after landing. The tabloid also disclosed that Aniston and her pals dined at Nello’s restaurant, but it did not reveal anything more about the actress’ itinerary after that.

Gossip Cop has since debunked the story and called out Radar for the dishonest and completely made-up report. According to the fact-checking celebrity reporting website, the tabloid was obviously a hoax given the non-sequitur statements it contained and the presumptiuous tone it has.

One of the glaring falsehood in the report is how Aniston was depicted as someone who would quickly jump at the opportunity to reconnect with her ex even though they have recently announced their split. It wouldn’t make sense for Aniston to look for Theroux moments after allegedly failing to win back Pitt.

Gossip Cop maintains Aniston and Pitt have nothing to do with each other since they haven’t seen nor talked for a very long time now. Gossip sites only kept on linking the exes because they have spit from their respective partners.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie’s ex is currently being linked to MIT professor Neri Oxman. There is a disparate opinion about their relationship though. Some are claiming that Pitt and Oxman have been seeing each other for six months now. Others insist that they have nothing more than a professional type of relationship.

Photo: Getty Images/Jesse Grant