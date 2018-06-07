The Bumblers fight for their freedom in tonight’s Season 2 finale of “Imposters.”

According to the synopsis for Season 2, episode 10 of the Bravo series, Ezra (Rob Heaps), Richard (Parker Young) and Jules (Marianne Rendón), together with Maddie (Inbar Lavi), Max (Brian Benben), Sally (Katherine LaNasa), and Sofia (Laura Archbold), try to stay one step ahead of the Doctor (Ray Proscia) in an attempt to break free from his control.

But before they enact their detailed plan to bring down the Doctor, Ezra confesses to his fellow Bumblers that he has broken their code. “I have a confession to make. It’s been driving me crazy,” Ezra says. “I broke the code in the worst way. I slept with her. I slept with Maddie.”

But instead of getting mad, Jules laughs hard upon hearing the news, revealing that she and Richard actually made a bet about it. “I’m a hundred dollars not mad,” says Jules who won the bet.

Since Ezra knows that Jules and Richard haven’t totally moved on from Maddie yet, the Indianapolis native appreciates that they understand what happened between him and Maddie.

“So how was the sex?” Richard asks, much to Ezra’s shock.

“It’s the least you can do,” Jules says. “How was it?”

“It must have been weird,” Richard adds. “It’s a lot of people in bed together.”

“Yeah old cutie pie shoe salesman Ezra, hard and con artist Ezra, Ava, Saffron, Maddie,” Jules says.

“That’s a lot of people having sex,” Richard teases.

The conversation between the three only comes to an end when Max enters the room and tells them to get ready for their final con. “Let’s get going. It’s showtime,” Max says.

Since the Season 2 finale was filmed long before Bravo canceled the series last week, executive producer Paul Adelstein told TVLine that the finale won’t wrap up all the show’s storylines.

“It’s not [like] we were imagining this being the [series] finale,” Adelstein’s fellow executive producer Adam Brooks said. “But when we looked at it that way, we [were] really happy that it doesn’t end on a certain kind of cliffhanger. That would be very frustrating for the audience. What happens in this finale with the Doctor, it does feel like the end of a certain part of our story. There is a certain kind of closure in all of that. And what’s left open, I think, can leave a lot to your imagination.”

“We hope that makes people want more,” Brooks continued. “We hope that maybe one day, who knows, we’ll get to do more. It works better than we might have thought, given that we weren’t planning for it.”

“Imposters” Season 2 finale, titled “See You Soon, Macaroon”, airs tonight at 10 p.m. EDT on Bravo.