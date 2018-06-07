“Imposters” creators Paul Adelstein and Adam Brooks opened up about the recent cancellation of the con artist drama at Bravo.

In a recent interview with TVLine, Adelstein admitted that they were disappointed by the network’s decision to cancel the show after two seasons. They, however, knew that the series wasn’t safe from getting axed.

“It did really well on Netflix, and it was doing similar to [what] it did last year, but the economics of television are super complex these days,” Adelstein said. “There’s a lot of content, as we all know. Unless something is an absolute zeitgeist hit, then nothing is necessarily safe. So I think we were always cautiously optimistic. [We’re] obviously disappointed, but we were realistic, as well.”

When asked if there are any plans to shop the show elsewhere, Brooks said that they are investigating that option. “[But] that’s always going to be a bit of a long shot,” Brooks noted. “We have a very passionate fanbase, and they’ve been vocal to some extent on social media. We’ll see what happens. Certainly, we’d love for that to happen. We’ll see if that’s a possibility. Sometimes, these things can happen. You never know.”

Rob Heaps, who plays Ezra Bloom on “Imposters”, revealed on Instagram last week that the producers of the show are talking to Netflix about the possibility of picking the series up for Season 3.

“Season 1 has performed really well on there, so it seems like a good fit,” Heaps wrote on the social networking site. “That decision will probably be made soon, so here’s our request — if you love #imposters and would love to see a Season 3 and beyond, get on Twitter, get on Instagram and let everyone know! Make sure to tag @netflix so those guys can get a sense of the enthusiasm that’s out there for seeing our story continue. Who knows what will happen — if this is it, we had a great run. But for now, let’s make some noise and see what happens. #alwaysforwardneverback.”

Marianne Rendón and Stephen Bishop, who portray Jules and Patrick, respectively, on the show, also took to social media to encourage fans to show their support for the series.

“Thank you @bravotv for giving us a home for two wonderful seasons. But maybe the con isn’t quite over yet,” Rendón wrote on Instagram earlier this week. “Take a moment to tag @netflix if you want them to be the next home for our show!”

“Hey if you love IMPOSTERS as much as we love making it and you want to see it come back for more seasons, comment here and tag @netflix and let them know!!” Bishop wrote on Instagram. “Our producers are talking to them about picking us up since so many of you have enjoyed the first season there!!! LET YOUR VOICE BE HEARD!!!”

“Imposters” Season 2 finale airs on Thursday, June 7 at 10 p.m. EDT on Bravo.

Would you like to see another season of “Imposters”? Sound off in the comments section below!