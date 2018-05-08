Jennifer Aniston is not expecting a child.

New Idea recently published an article with a photo of the "Friends" alum and has the headline: "Jen's Shock News Pregnant And In Hiding! Her Brave Vow 'I'll Raise This Baby Alone.'"

The publication alleged that the "Cake" actress is in "the Big Apple for some rest and relaxation" and is "keen to avoid the spotlight." The unidentified source added that "If Jen is pregnant, she is moving heaven and earth to hide it and keep the pregnancy under wraps."

Justin Theroux's ex reportedly doesn't want to "run the risk of being spotted in LA, so she's trying to stay out of the spotlight as much as she can." In addition, the Hollywood actress reportedly spent more time in New York to avoid paparazzi.

According to Gossip Cop, however, the report is not true. Manhattan is not "an under-the-radar locale for celebrities," so if Aniston is really hiding from the press, hiding in New York would not be a wise choice as celebrities in the city are routinely followed by photographers.

It's also unlikely that Aniston is hiding because three weeks ago, she was spotted at WE Day California at The Forum in Los Angeles. During the sighting, there was no "tell-tale bump" to support the claims that the "Horrible Bosses" star is pregnant.

The report also alleged that the actress wanted to lie low because of "problems" with Brad Pitt, who is said to be "the father of her child." Pitt and Aniston have been rumored to be back together following her split from Theroux. In fact, there were rumors that they wed in Paris.

However, Gossip Cop also reported that the exes have not met since their respective splits. Aniston and Pitt have also not rekindled their romance.

There were also reports claiming that Aniston wanted to reconcile with Theroux after she failed to get back with the "War Machine" actor.

"Jen's done a lot of meditating and says she forgives Justin for messing her around so badly. She's keen to move on and forge a good relationship with him, instead of arguing over money or slinging mud back and forth among their mutual friends," an unnamed source said. "Right now if he'd give her another chance she'd take him back in a heartbeat."

According to a source, Aniston "is doing fine" after her split from Theroux. The exes have "had some contact," but have no plans to "get back together."

Photo: Getty Images/Valerie Macon