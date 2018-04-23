Although fans are still reeling following the announcement of John Cena and Nikki Bella’s break up, Monday marks a special day for the WWE star, who will be celebrating his 41st birthday. This time last year, the wrestler was newly engaged to the “Total Bellas” star.

Even though the relationship is over now, it doesn’t mean fans can’t look back at the happier times the two once shared in honor of Cena’s special day.

Check out the 5 cutest relationship moments the former couple shared prior to announcing their shocking split.

5. Bella Calls Cena Her Soulmate.

The “Total Divas” star shared a video on The Bella Twins’ YouTube page and revealed how much she missed her then-fiancé, after spending a month apart due to work commitments and how it made her realize something special. “That’s when you know you’ve found your soulmate, the one when you just truly can’t live without them,” she said.

4. Cena Supports Bella On “Dancing With The Stars”

Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC

Even though Bella’s commitment to the ABC dancing competition took her attention away from planning their wedding, Cena made sure he supported his lady throughout the competition and attended her performances. The kind gesture made Bella smile and resulted in several happy Instagram posts.

3. Bella Takes Cena To Prom

While promoting his film “Blockers,” which follows three parents attempting to stop their daughters from losing their virginities on prom night, Cena admitted that he never went to his high school prom. During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the wrestler revealed he was “dead broke” and opted to go to work rather than celebrate the big event with his friends. As a way to make up for missing the night most teens dream about, Bella surprised Cena with an impromptu prom on the talk show.

2. Cena Gushes Over His Love For Bella

Just weeks before rumors began to spread that the two were having relationship issues, Cena and Bella got together with close friends and family to celebrate their upcoming union with an engagement party. “Such a wonderful, meaningful, emotional day yesterday with the woman of my dreams and both of our families. I love you Nicole, you’ve made me realize the importance of togetherness,” he wrote.

Bella later replied to Cena’s sweet tweet by agreeing with his sentiments about the special evening they shared. “Aww my Love... It was so magical. Love you too John,” she wrote.

1. Cena Proposes To Bella At WrestleMania 33.

Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images Although this moment seems to mark the beginning of the end for this couple, it was also one of the cutest moments the two have shared together. Despite continuously telling Bella he didn’t want to get married, Cena got down on one knee in front of tens of thousands of WWE fans to ask for her hand in marriage. Even though the two announced their break up a little more than a year later, it was a special moment that forever changed their relationship.