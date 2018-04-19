Despite Nikki Bella and John Cena’s break up, the “Total Bellas” star’s sister, Brie Bella, isn’t upset with the man who came close to becoming her brother-in-law. In fact, she still cares about him.

Bella used her Instagram story to shut down rumors she was furious with Cena for hurting her sister. The wrestler revealed a report claiming she “wants to kill” Cena is completely false.

“I’d never say this and I’ll always love @johncena like a brother,” she wrote on top of the text from the article.

“He’ll always be family. My heart is hurting for he and my sister. #Truth,” she added.

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Bella’s post about her feelings towards Cena comes after People published an article in which a source alleged the mother of one had ill sentiments for the “Blockers” star after her sister’s break up.

“On one level, Brie wants to kill [John], sure. No one should be allowed to hurt her sister like this,” the insider reportedly told the publication.

In the past, Brie revealed she felt her twin was “lying to herself” when she said she was willing to stay in a relationship with Cena even though he did not want children.

“Nicole and I were talking and she brought to my attention that she’s over marriage, she doesn’t want to have kids anymore. It was a little alarming to me,” she said during a 2014 episode of “Total Divas.”

Despite their engagement and Cena later revealing that he was willing to have children, sources claim Nikki Bella ultimately pulled the plug on their relationship. “John acted more and more like he was doing her a favor by somehow conceding to go ahead and marry her,” the insider said.

“[Nikki] doesn’t need a pity proposal, a pity wedding, a pity husband. She’s a phenomenal, tremendous woman.”

Another source told E! News, “John never really wanted to get married in the first place but one of the biggest points of contention or disagreements they had through their relationship was that Nikki wanted to have kids and start a family and John didn’t. They were not on the same page in that respect.”

Cena and Bella announced the end of their six-year relationship on Sunday, a little more than a year after their engagement at WrestleMania 33.

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images