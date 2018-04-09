The countdown for the third royal baby, the arrival of Kate Middleton and Prince Williams’s third child has begun. The actual date is still not confirmed, but the royal couple is expected to welcome their third child later this month, Chris Ship, Royal Editor for ITV News, said on Sunday via Twitter.

In his tweet, Ship also confirmed Middleton would be giving birth to baby number three in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital, an NHS hospital in Paddington, in the City of Westminster, London, where Prince George and Princess Charlotte were both born. He said both Prince William and Middleton have decided not to find out the gender of the baby in advance.

Ship’s tweet came just a few days after royal correspondent Emily Andrews said Middleton may give birth on April 23. During her appearance on “Lorraine,” an early weekday morning, lifestyle and entertainment show, Andrews speculated that the Duchess will give birth on St. George’s Day. However, she added the date could change as Middleton gave birth to Prince George and Princess Charlotte much later than expected.

“The date is first calculated by using the date of [a woman’s] last period and adding 280 days or 40 weeks… She was late with George and Charlotte but I would imagine the baby will be arriving in the last week of April,” she said.

A royal insider also weighed in on the excitement and anticipation surrounding the arrival of the royal baby and said: “Kate is now officially on maternity leave until the autumn and looking forward to welcoming the new baby. The whole family is excited, including the children, who are very much aware that they are about to welcome a new brother or sister.”

Apart from Andrews, Jessica Bridges of Ladbrokes was also reportedly convinced Middleton would give birth to her third child on St. George’s Day.

“It would be such a wonderful coincidence if Kate was to give birth on St. George’s Day, and patriotic punters forced us to cut the odds on the newest member of the Royal family entering the world on April 23rd,” she said.

Kensington Palace first announced Middleton’s pregnancy back in September 2017 and confirmed the Duchess of Cambridge was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, severe morning sickness.

At the time, a source close to Middleton said that though the royal had a difficult time in her first trimester, she eventually began to feel well.

“She has such a rotten time during these early months but she’s out of the woods now and doing well. I think when you see it referred to as extreme morning sickness you don’t quite understand how debilitating it can be, but it truly is a grueling condition and can make it impossible to do anything else. All you can do is just rest. It requires constant medical care and can be a worrying time for any mum-to-be,” the source said.