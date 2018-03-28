Kelly Clarkson has no problem paying contestants on “The Voice” a compliment when one is due, but the singer will not allow her words to be twisted into something that may come across as offensive.

“The Medicine” artist took to Twitter on Tuesday to clear up a post shared by former contestant Molly Stevens, an openly gay singer who accused Clarkson of only comparing her talents to other lesbian artists.

When one fan suggested the “Catch My Breath” singer should apologize, Clarkson tweeted out an explanation about why she felt it was appropriate to compare Stevens to the artists, and she noted it had nothing to do with their sexual orientation.

“Wow. This really bums me out. I need everyone 2 hear me & hear ALL OF THE WORDS I SAY. I compared Molly to Melissa Etheridge, Patty Griffin (a name that was left out conveniently), & the Indigo Girls purely because of the rasp in her voice & that she’s an amazing storyteller,” the singer tweeted.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Stevens, who was eliminated from the competition on Monday night, called Clarkson out for comparing her to other gay singers in the music industry.

“While I’m extremely honored to be in that category of talent I do believe that comment did us all a disservice and only threw us into a labeling trap,” she wrote.

“It felt small minded to me and exactly what I feel we need to bring attention to the world. I am a singer-songwriter who happens to be gay. And so is @melissa_etheridge and @indigogirlsmusic,” she continued.

Despite her disappointment with Clarkson’s comment, she revealed she was leaning on family to help her get past it. “Glad I can work through this one today on a carousel in Central Park with my mom and niece. But it’s a common stereotype that happens too often. People put us in boxes.”

After reading Clarkson’s reaction, Stevens deleted the post and apologized to “The Voice” Season 14 judge.

“I sincerely apologize for any hurt I may have caused with my words. This was not my intention at all. For the people who know me well, you know my heart well too. I strive to live in truth and light. @kelly_clarkson I truly apologize for thinking differently. I look up to you,” she tweeted.

Clarkson’s response continues to remain on her account.

“The Voice” Season 14 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images