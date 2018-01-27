Khloe Kardashian's cellulite has become more prominent due to her pregnancy.

Kardashian has been very open about the fears she has concerning the body changes she experiences and is about to go through due to her pregnancy. Just recently, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star announced that she has no stretch marks, but her cellulite has become more visible.

"Pregnancy may make cellulite look worse for a while, because the weight that you gain in pregnancy could make it more noticeable," Kardashian wrote on Twitter. "I feel like I've always had cellulite but it's way more prominent at the moment."

Some fans reminded Kardashian to enjoy her pregnancy and not worry about her cellulite. Others suggest that it would not matter when she sees her bundle of joy. Meanwhile, others took Kardashian's words against her as if she criticized her body.

"Since when did I criticize my own body? I've always had so you're late which I appreciate," Kardashian responded. "I'm just saying it's way more prominent when you're pregnant. Not once did I criticize myself. Move on babe."

This is not the first time Kardashian aired her concerns about her body. Earlier this month, she also confessed that she freaked out with the thought that her belly button would become an "outie."

"I have such a phobia with belly buttons, and I know when you're really pregnant your innie becomes an outie," Kardashian says to the camera. "Oh my god, I can't even think about that — I'm so grossed out by that. Ew. I'm so freaked out that's going to happen to me. I'm assuming everyone's belly button does that, I don't know. I wonder if mine has to. Does it have to become an outie?"

Kardashian was relieved after learning that not all moms experienced her belly button concerns when they were pregnant. She was hoping she would not experience it either.

In related news, Kardashian confessed that when she craves for something, she gives it to herself. But she makes sure not to overindulge which is not difficult for her as she always does things in moderation.

In addition, the "Revenge Body" host continues working out. But she modified her routine and skipped her usual intense workouts. Kardashian admitted that she missed her pre-pregnancy exercise and added that she is already excited to get back in shape after delivery.

"I'm more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I'm going to work off every pound. I'm actually really excited to get my body back. I can't wait!" the expectant mom wrote.

Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy