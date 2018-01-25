Khloe Kardashian recently gave fans an update on her pregnancy.

On Wednesday, Kardashian took to her app to share new details about her experience as an expectant mom. According to the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, when she craves for something, she gives in to it but does not overindulge.

"If I'm craving something, I make sure I give it to myself," she wrote (via Us Weekly). "But, as always, I do everything in moderation. In general, I'm not someone who wants to eat an entire box of cookies. I just don't eat like that."

Kardashian added that she's not "beating" herself up about what she's eating. However, she also admitted that she wants to see her pre-baby body again months after welcoming her baby boy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

"I'm more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I'm going to work off every pound. I'm actually really excited to get my body back. I can't wait!" the expectant mom wrote.

The "Revenge Body" host continues with her workout regimen even if she's pregnant. However, Kardashian modified her routine because she could not go as hard as before. There are no more intense workouts and pre-workout energy drinks, which she felt has boosted her energy during her intense workout sessions. Nevertheless, she remains happy where she is now.

"My workouts are definitely not the same without them," Khloe continued. "But I'm proud of myself for staying so mentally strong right now!"

In related news, Kardashian is set to follow her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in the cosmetic industry. Thompson's girlfriend has reportedly filed a trademark for "KOKO Kollection by Khloe Kardashian" and "KOKO Kollection."

It remains unknown what Kardashian's makeup line will sell, but her application includes a broad range of makeup products. Kim's KKW Beauty is popular for its ultralight beams and contour collection. Meanwhile, Kylie made a name for herself with her lip kit collections.

Aside from Khloe's upcoming baby, Kylie is rumored to be pregnant as well. However, the "Life of Kylie" star has yet to confirm it.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian-Jenner clan welcomed the newest addition to their family last week. Kim's baby girl, who was born via surrogate, has finally arrived and was named Chicago.

Kris sent Kim a pink cake to celebrate her new granddaughter's arrival. Meanwhile, Kylie sent her a heart-shaped bouquet of flowers. Khloe, on the other hand, shared Kim's post on Twitter with heart emojis.

Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy