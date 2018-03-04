Khloe Kardashian is glowing in pink in Japan.

On Friday, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star took to Instagram and shared a few snaps of herself from her vacation in Japan with her family. In the photos, Kardashian is wearing a white and pink dress that highlights her baby bump. She matched it with a furry pink coat.

"Kyoto Khlo, 8 Month Bump," the "Revenge Body" star wrote in the caption.

Another snap features a full body photo of Khloe with sister, Kourtney Kardashian. Many notice that the reality star's bump is high and that she might be expecting a girl.

"did I miss that confirmation? It's just looks high. I've had three boys and always carried much lower," user rikkisorci wrote in the comment section.

"She having a girl. Her belly sits high," another user wrote.

Considering the shape and position of Kardashian's baby bump, many of her followers are convinced that she is having a girl. Some royal followers also determine the gender of Kate Middleton's baby according to her baby bump. However, according to an expert, a mother's baby bump has nothing to do with the gender of the baby.

"Kate Middleton's baby bump has nothing to do with the gender of her third baby with Prince William," Dr. Sherry A. Ross told Sunday Express. "There are no truths to any of these old wives' tales I've come across during my 25 years practicing as an ob-gyn."

According to Dr. Ross, tall women tend to have smaller baby bumps than shorter women. Meanwhile, short women are likely to have a low bump.

In related news, Kardashian has documented her pregnancy journey on her social media account. In one post, the TV personality confessed that she has a phobia of belly buttons becoming an "outie."

Kardashian also said that her pregnancy makes her cellulite more prominent. It looks worse because one gains weight. On the brighter side, she has no stretch marks.

"Don't mind me... just growing a human over here!! Still, I almost can't believe it. I know im a nerd but im just so excited," Kardashian wrote after fans commented on her being too self-conscious while pregnant.

Photo: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison