“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner just treated one of her most loyal fans with an extravagant birthday present.

When Johnny Cyrus turned 21 last week, he met up with Kylie in person and she handed him a Louis Vuitton box. Inside was a black logo backpack worth $2,000.

Cyrus was so thrilled with the present that he made several posts about it on Twitter.

He even shared a video of their meeting, as well as several photos of himself using the backpack.

Kylie Cosmetics is a huge part of Kylie’s life, and it’s what catapulted her from reality star to lip kit mogul. However, Kylie’s priorities have shifted ever since she gave birth to her first child with rapper Travis Scott - Stormi Webster.

“It’s been a big adjustment for Kylie, but she’s loving being a mom and watching all the little things that Stormi is doing each day,” a source told E! News. “She’s exhausted and emotional, but she’s also completely in love. It’s been a rollercoaster, but she's figuring things out and getting more and more comfortable each day.”

Luckily for Kylie, she is not alone as she figures out how to be a better mom to Stormi. Whenever she has other stuff to do, her family and friends step in to care for her baby.

“She has a baby nurse that’s been helping out and that gives her little breaks and some guidance,” the insider continued. “Her sisters have been very helpful and a wealth of knowledge when it comes to feeding and fussiness. They talk all the time and are comparing notes on how to get Stormi on a feeding and sleeping schedule.”

Due to the extra help, a source told People that Kylie has proven herself to be an incredible mom. At the same time, she has gotten time to attend social events and enjoy dates with Scott.

“With the support and abilities she has to hire nannies and assistants, she’s been a really, really great mom,” a source shared with People, adding, “She’s incredibly doting and hands-on as a mom. She’s always been very maternal.” Photo: Getty Images/Theo Wargo