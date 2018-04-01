More and more information about LG’s successor to last year’s G6 flagship phone have been emerging online lately. The latest leak appears to confirm the idea that the LG G7 could feature a display notch that’s inspired by Apple’s iPhone X.

YouTube channel Mr. Phone, in collaboration with OnLeaks, published on Sunday a video showing a render of the upcoming handset from the South Korean company. The render is shown in 360 degrees and it’s very noticeable in some angles that the phone has what appears to be a notch housing a camera and other front sensors atop its display.

“We’ve obtained exclusive factory CAD-based renders and a 360-degree video of the LG G7,” Mr. Phone wrote in the description. The YouTuber also noted that the upcoming phone is said to have a 6-inch bezel-less display and that the back of the device seems to be made up of glass just like last year’s G6 and V30 flagships.

Interestingly, Mr. Phone also remarked that based on the render, LG may have shifted the power button to a more traditional position on one side of the handset. LG is known for incorporating the power button into the fingerprint scanner at the back of its phones, so this is a bit of a shock to some fans of LG’s recent smartphones.

Android Police said that this isn’t the first time that the LG G7 is rumored to come with a display notch and a new hardware design. Previous leaks also claimed the same things. However, the news outlet added that this is actually the first time that a leaked render shows the inclusion of a headphone jack. Should the G7 really come with the 3.5mm jack, many consumers would be pleased considering that more and more phone makers are ditching the feature with their new releases.

Android Police also pointed out that the new render may also be hinting at LG’s Bixby competitor. The handset shown in Mr. Phone’s video has one button on the left side and three buttons on the right. The one on the left side is believed to be the power button. Two of the buttons on the right side are expected to serve as volume controls. So the remaining button is rumored to come in handy when launching an AI assistant — LG’s possible response to Samsung’s Bixby.

Previous leaks claim the LG G7 will likely launch with the name “LG G7 (Neo).” However, LG hasn’t confirmed anything so far. So it’s best to take all of these leaks with a grain of salt and wait for the official unveiling of the device this coming June.

Photo: Reuters/Paul Hanna