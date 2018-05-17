Meghan Markle is not pregnant despite reports.

The "Suits" actress will be walking down the aisle on Saturday. Just days ahead of her big day, a tabloid released a publication claiming that Markle is already pregnant.

According to InTouch, the bride-to-be is pregnant in a "wedding bombshell." An alleged source revealed that Prince Harry and Markle have been "actively trying to conceive." In fact, some of the "Horrible Bosses" star's friends believe that the future royal is already expecting a little prince or princess.

The unidentified source added that getting pregnant before marriage is against the royal family's tradition. However, Prince Harry and Markle didn't mind this.

"Harry's always been a rule-breaker and Meghan can feel her biological clock ticking, so they've already stopped using protection. They've been trying for a baby for a few months," the insider added.

According to Gossip Cop, however, the report is not true. The tabloid reported the same in November and it was proven false. After six month, Markle has no baby bump. Her contact also denied the rumor and said that the actress is "certainly not expecting."

Also, there is no sighting of Markle's baby bump when she was spotted with Prince Harry weeks ago. In addition, her wedding dress designer reportedly altered her gown several times after she loses "a significant amount of weight" ahead of her wedding.

Kensington Palace declined to comment on the InTouch cover story. However, a royal staffer who was not authorized to speak on the record described the rumors about Markle's pregnancy as "rubbish" to exploit the high interest surrounding the upcoming royal wedding.

In related news, Markle's father announced that he would not make it to the actress' nuptials after he agreed to stage his photos that reportedly angered Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Thomas Markle Sr. said that he doesn't want to embarrass the royal family and his daughter.

Markle's half-sister, Samantha, took the blame for the scandal. According to her, he suggested the idea to reinvent the image of his father on the magazines.

"The bad press over my father doing staged photos is my fault. The media was unfairly making him look bad so I suggested he do positive photos for his benefit and the benefit of the royal family. We had no idea he would be taken advantage of. It was not for money @KensingtonRoyal," Samantha wrote on Twitter.

Samantha who didn't receive an invite to Prince Harry and Markle's wedding is very interested in witnessing the event. In fact, she was furious that she's not invited. She hopes that their father can still make it to Markle's special day.

Photo: Getty Images/Victoria Jones