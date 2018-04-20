Meghan Markle doesn't compare to Princess Diana.

The "Suits" actress' half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr. who is popularly known as Tom, doesn't believe that she could be Princess Diana 2.0. In fact, for Tom, Markle is "nothing like Diana."

"I've read that Meg wants to be like Diana. Diana was worshipped by everyone in the world. She was loved for the right reasons," Tom said.

"That's what Meg wants, but I don't think that's going to happen. She's not genuine like Diana," he continued. "There's a whole different side of her that has started to surface and it's ugly to see."

Tom is reportedly furious for not receiving an invite to Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding. He even attacked the "Horrible Bosses" actress' being humanitarian when she forgot her own family.

"Meg likes to portray herself as a humanitarian, a people's person and a charitable person but she is none of those things to her family," Tom claimed. "She is giving the greatest performance of her life, she is acting phoney."

"Once she got into Hollywood she turned into a different person," he continued. "She's clearly forgotten her roots and her family."

A couple of weeks ago, Tom admitted that he has not received an invite to the upcoming royal event. However, he was hopeful to get one.

"I do expect one and I'm looking forward to going. I don't see why not. It is what it is. I am family, estranged or not," he said.

In February, Tom said that he tried to reach out to the future royal for help because there are people who follow him around at work and write horrible stories about him and their family. However, Markle reportedly denied knowing him and said: "that's distant family and I don't know those people."

Markle's other sibling, Samantha Grant, is also furious that she didn't get an invite to the royal wedding. Grant took to Twitter to call the bride-to-be's attention saying that excluding the Markles in the event is "highly inappropriate."

On Wednesday, she attacked Prince Harry for allowing Markle to ignore their family on their nuptials. However, the netizens defended the couple.

"What makes you think it's Harry 'allowing' Meghan to forget the Markles?" Liza-January commented. "She has a mind of her own. Your making it seem she can't think for herself. Meghan also has a say in everything,she isn't submissive. They make choices together."

Honestly? If you were my family, after all you've said, I wouldn't invite you to my wedding either. You can't actually expect an invitation after all that," Annetta England added.

