Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding guests may include a number of celebrities.

The "Suits" star has made a number of friends in the TV and movie industry. Several of those personalities are expected to get an invite in Markle and Prince Harry's nuptials. Here are some of the personalities that are likely to witness the upcoming royal wedding.

Serena Williams

Markle and William's friendship started in 2014 when both played a game of flag football on DIRECTV's Celebrity Beach Bowl. They immediately hit it off. In fact, the future royal called the tennis player her "confidante."

"She quickly became a confidante I would text when I was traveling, the friend I would rally around for her tennis matches, and the down to earth chick I was able to grab lunch with just a couple weeks ago in Toronto," Markle wrote of Williams on her lifestyle blog The Tig, which she shut down in April.

Jessica Mulroney

Mulroney is Markle's friend and stylist. They share a strong friendship. In fact, Us Weekly suggested that Prince Harry's fiancée might choose Mulroney as her maid of honor.

Priyanka Chopra

The "Quantico" star and the "Horrible Bosses" are close friends. In fact, there are rumors that she could be one of the bridesmaids. Also, Chopra defended the bride-to-be when Markle was labeled as Prince Harry's girlfriend following her interview with Vanity Fair.

The "Baywatch" star believes that there is so much about Markle than being tagged as the royal fiancée. "It would have been nice to write about her not just her boyfriend. I'm just saying. I mean, she's an actor, she's an activist, she's a philanthropist. I mean, she does so much more," Chopra explained.

Patrick J. Adams

Adams and Markle played as on-screen partners on USA Network's "Suits." Aside from Adams, Gabriel Macht is expected to make an attendance on the actress' big day.

After working together in the series for several years, Adams confessed that he has formed a strong bond with Markle. "We grew up together over the course of the show. There was this natural sense that we both knew that the time had come for both of us," he said.

Elton John

The "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" singer just rescheduled his concert that was set on the weekend of Prince Harry and Markle's wedding. John pushed the dates from May 18 and May 19 to May 6 and May 16. Many believed that he did so, to attend the royal wedding.

During the recent Grammy Awards, John was asked if he already received an invite to Prince Harry and Markle's nuptials. "I have no idea. No one's been invited yet," he told Entertainment Tonight. John's husband, David Furnish, added, "Crossing our fingers!"

