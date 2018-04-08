Meghan Markle is one of the kindest soul one could ever find, according to her childhood friends.

As Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding approaches, more and more get interested in the "Suits" actress. A new book titled "American Princess: The Love Story of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry" written by Leslie Carroll delves into the couple's past.

According to Catherine Knight, who knew the future royal since middle school as they both attended Immaculate Heart, Markle is "kind, generous and enthusiastic," Express who got a copy of the publication reported. Another friend described the Prince Harry's bride-to-be as "bubbly, optimistic and positive."

"Harry is lucky to have her," another classmate said. "No one who knows Meghan could have a bad word to say about her. She is the kindest person and incredibly smart. She doesn't buy into Hollywood fakeness."

Gigi Perreau, Markle's drama teacher, had always known that she "would be something special." "A lovely girl even then, and very hardworking. She was very dedicated," Perreau said.

This is the second book about Markle. Andrew Morton also did a biography of Prince Harry's fiancée titled "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess."

According to the publication, Markle was obsessed with Princess Diana. In fact, she cried when the late Princess of Wales died.

"Meghan and her friends watched the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, in early September 1997, tears coursing down their cheeks at the poignant moment when the cameras zoomed in on the royal coffin," Morton wrote.

The royal biographer also revealed that the actress and Prince Harry clicked right away and that they could be distant cousins because the "Horrible Bosses" star is descendant of Scottish warlord Robert the Bruce.

The book also covered Markle's previous marriage to Trevor Engelson. According, to the people that Morton talked to, their relationship started strong but the "Suits" star ended it suddenly.

"A wealthy entrepreneur friend claimed the marriage ended so abruptly that Meghan sent her wedding and engagement rings back to Trevor by registered post," Morton wrote. "Another confirmed that the decision to end the marriage was made by Meghan and that it had come 'totally out of the blue.'"

Markle's childhood best friend Ninaki Priddy admitted that she felt bad with the actress' decision. In fact, it broke their friendship.

"What came to light after Trevor and I spoke ended my friendship with Meghan. I think everybody who knew them both was in shock," Priddy said. "All I can say now is that I think Meghan was calculated, very calculated, in the way she handled people and relationships. She is very strategic in the way she cultivates circles of friends."

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Stansall