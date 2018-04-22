Meghan Markle's niece understands her choice of not inviting their family to her royal wedding with Prince Harry.

Samantha Grant's daughter Noel Rasmussen asked their family members and relatives to stop bashing the "Suits" actress for not inviting them to her nuptials. According to her, Markle is a good person and doesn't want anyone to feel bad.

"It's in Meghan's nature to be a good person and she won't want any bad feelings. I think she is doing the best she can in the public eye," Rasmussen said.

She added that she's embarrassed with how her family treated Markle. She also singled out her mom, Grant, and asked her to "stop what she's doing."

"I think she likes the attention being Meghan's sister gives her," Rasmussen said about her mom. "She likes the spotlight and the 15 minutes of fame and somewhere deep down she probably is hurt that she didn't get an invite to the wedding."

In 2017, when Grant teased about her tell-all book "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister" against the future royal, Rasmussen defended her aunt Markle over her mom. According to her, Grant has been jealous of the "Horrible Bosses" star.

"She's just been overall jealous of Meghan as soon as she got famous and began taking jobs like, for example, ['Beverly Hills'] '90210.' And of course, when she got 'Suits,' that set her off," Rasmussen said. "After however many years, she's just completely bashed Meghan, said the most horrible things about her to the entire family, and just been completely jealous of her."

As for Rasmussen, she has nothing but fond memories with Markle. According to her, she looked up at Prince Harry's fiancée as the big sister she never had. She also recalled how the Hollywood star took her to shop for kids' books and clothing.

Earlier this month, Grant was furious for not receiving an invite to Markle's royal wedding. According to her, it would be "highly inappropriate" to exclude the Markles in the event. She also attacked Prince Harry for allowing his wife-to-be to ignore their family.

Meanwhile, Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr. a.k.a Tom also felt bad for the missing invite. In fact, he said that the "Remember Me" star is nothing like Prince Harry's mom whom she idolizes.

"I've read that Meg wants to be like Diana. Diana was worshipped by everyone in the world. She was loved for the right reasons," Tom said. "That's what Meg wants, but I don't think that's going to happen. She's not genuine like Diana. There's a whole different side of her that has started to surface and it's ugly to see."

Photo: Getty Images/Alastair Grant