HMD Global, the owner of Nokia Mobile, is believed to be developing a new Nokia Android smartphone that is banking on a new type of rear camera technology to attract customers. The device reportedly features not just two or three, but five rear camera lenses.

NokiaPowerUser reported over the weekend that it has learned from sources about a new HMD phone that has a retail name of “Nokia 8 Pro.” The “Pro” appears to have been included in the moniker to indicate that it has flagship-level specs, especially when talking about its camera technology.

As per the sources cited by the news outlet, the Nokia 8 Pro is equipped with five back cameras encased in a rotating module. The penta-lens camera module is rumored to be made possible thanks to German optical systems manufacturer Carl Zeiss.

The mention of a rotating piece clearly means that not all five lenses will work together in taking a single shot. The five lenses could have different focal lengths and apertures, so the Nokia 8 Pro could be used in taking wonderful photos in various situations. Phone Arena surmises that there could be a lens for wide-angle photography, another one for extremely low-light environments, and so on.

The inclusion of a rotating penta-lens back camera system would surely be intriguing to consumers. This could possibly attract sufficient attention in order for the Samsung Galaxy S9 rival to do well on the market. It could also become a signature feature of a series that will start with the release of the Nokia 8 Pro.

Aside from the unique camera system, sources are also claiming that the upcoming Nokia flagship could be housing the Snapdragon 845 processor, Qualcomm’s latest premium mobile CPU. The 10nm chipset is said to feature revamped architecture, advanced AI processing, improved security and overall better performance than its predecessor.

The Nokia 8 Pro is also reportedly sporting double-glass design, which means that its front and back would be covered with 3D glass. This is comparable to what is also being rumored for the Nokia 9, which is also known as Nokia 8 Sirocco. If true, this means HMD is equipping its Nokia flagships with double-glass design this year.

There is also a rumor claiming that the Nokia 8 Pro is going to feature an 18:9 display. The same aspect ratio is found on the displays of LG’s flagships from last year, the LG G6 and the V30. Other specs and features of the Nokia 8 Pro are still unknown. However, fans will very likely get a glimpse of its entire spec sheet at Mobile World Congress 2018 though the device is reportedly scheduled for an August-September release period.

