Michelle Obama has congratulated Prince William and Kate Middleton on the birth of their son.

On her Instagram account, the former first lady wrote, “Barack and I are thrilled to congratulate the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their newest arrival! We hope to meet him soon for a Kensington Palace pajama party. I’ll wear my robe!”

In 2016, Barack and Michelle Obama visited Prince William and Middleton at the Kensington Palace, and they also had the opportunity to meet Prince George at that time. The adorable prince was photographed in his robe and slipper while shaking the hand of the former president of the United States.

Barack opened up about the encounter and said (via Express), “I guess you all know why I came here. Nothing was going to stop me wishing a happy birthday to Her Majesty and meeting George – who is adorable.”

Meanwhile, the Obamas are not the only people that congratulated Prince William and Middleton. Ellen DeGeneres, Sarah Silverman, and Chrissy Teigen all took a comedic approach to the royal baby’s arrival, according to US Weekly.

On her Twitter account, DeGeneres wrote, “It’s a boy! Kate Middleton’s new baby is now 5th in line to the throne, and season 43 of ‘The Crown.’ Congratulations to all!”

“Royal baby name pitches: Joseph, Michael, Henry, Idris, Sandy, Clyde, Butch, Granda Al Lewis, Jude, Bub,” Silverman wrote on her Twitter account.

Teigen, who is pregnant with her second child with John Legend, also tweeted, “Guys. It is time. For. VAGINA WATCH, 2018. (how WEIRD would this be???)”

Prince William and Middleton welcomed their third child on Monday, April 23. The baby boy’s birthday fell on St. George’s Day just like what some bookies predicted. Hours after giving birth, Prince William and Middleton stepped outside St. Mary’s Hospital’s Lindo Wing to show off their baby to the public.

Prior to leaving the hospital just seven hours after giving birth, Prince William brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the facility so that they could meet the newest addition to their family. Princess Charlotte, 2, waved to the crowd on her way inside the Lindo Wing.

Photo: Getty Images/Pete Souza/The White House