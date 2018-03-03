The Oscars have finally arrived, following a turbulent few months for Hollywood. However, the social climate certainly won't be taking away from the accomplishments of so many nominees, and those watching the show from home can luckily get in on the action when it comes to tracking how things pan out over the night.

If you want to take your chances at guessing whether any movie can stop the streak that "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" has been on, or think you know exactly which actor or actress is going to take home the coveted Academy Award, you can follow along at home with the ballot below. Mark off your guesses and have some fun as you see if you're right or wrong when it comes to just what and who will win big.

However, just because last year saw the wrong winner announced when the Best Picture award was given out, doesn't mean you can mark off more than one guess this year. Check out the ballot below, and good luck!

International Business Times

Oscars Ballot 2018

90th Academy Awards

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in The World"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Meryl Streep, "The Post"

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Lesley Manville, "Phantom Thread"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

"The Boss Baby"

"The Breadwinner"

"Coco"

"Ferdinand"

"Loving Vincent"

CINEMATOGRAPHY

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Mudbound"

"The Shape of Water"

COSTUME DESIGN

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Darkest Hour"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Shape of Water"

"Victoria & Abdul"

DIRECTING

Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"

Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Phantom Thread"

Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail"

"Faces Places"

"Icarus"

"Last Men in Aleppo"

"Strong Island"

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

"Edith + Eddie"

"Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405"

"Heroin(e)"

"Knife Skills"

"Traffic Stop"

FILM EDITING

"Baby Driver"

"Dunkirk"

"I, Tonya"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

"A Fantastic Woman" (Chile)

"The Insult" (Lebanon)

"Loveless" (Russia)

"On Body and Soul" (Hungary)

"The Square" (Sweden)

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

"Darkest Hour"

"Victoria & Abdul"

"Wonder"

ORIGINAL SCORE

"Dunkirk"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

ORIGINAL SONG

"Mighty River," "Mudbound;" Mary J. Blige

"Mystery of Love," "Call Me by Your Name;" Sufjan Stevens

"Remember Me," "Coco;" Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez

"Stand Up For Something," "Marshall;" Diane Warren and Common

"This Is Me," "The Greatest Showman;" Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

BEST PICTURE

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

PRODUCTION DESIGN

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

"Dear Basketball"

"Garden Party"

"Lou"

"Negative Space"

"Revolting Rhymes"

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

"DeKalb Elementary"

"The Eleven O'Clock"

"My Nephew Emmett"

"The Silent Child"

"Watu Wote/All of Us"

SOUND EDITING

"Baby Driver"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

SOUND MIXING

"Baby Driver"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

VISUAL EFFECTS

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

"Kong: Skull Island"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"War for the Planet of the Apes"

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"Call Me by Your Name"

"The Disaster Artist"

"Logan"

"Molly's Game"

"Mudbound"

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"The Big Sick"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"

The 90th Annual Academy Awards air Sunday, March 4 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.​

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images