Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not have any royal engagements in the next few weeks.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex just tied the knot on Saturday. But they delayed their honeymoon due to some commitment. However, they will likely take a break from work in the next couple of weeks.

"It's likely Harry and Meghan will take a little time now to celebrate their new married life, and so I wouldn't be surprised if we don't see an engagement from them for a couple of weeks," James Brook, director of broadcasting and communications of Royal Central, told Express.

On Tuesday, Markle made her debut as an official royal at Prince Charles' garden party. She arrived with Prince Harry and was later seen holding hands with Camilla Parker-Bowles. According to Brook, the couple will not wait too long to celebrate their honeymoon.

"They'll likely head on their honeymoon, have some time to themselves away from the intense media scrutiny, take the chance to recharge and rejuvenate, and then they'll be back with a vengeance," he continued.

However, Brook believes that the royal couple will return in June. "Indeed, I imagine we'll see them at Royal Ascot in mid-June," he added.

But the couple may return earlier than that. According to People, Prince Harry and Markle's next public appearance will be on June 9 for the annual Trooping the Colour celebration in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's birthday. Kate Middleton who is still on maternity leave is also expected to be present at the event, too.

Prince Harry and Markle will be flying to Namibia for their honeymoon. However, they are expected to make a stopover at the Duke's second home, Botswana.

"A trip to this part of the world should always begin with Namibia and end in Botswana," said Marisa Lassman, founder of Another Africa, a luxury travel agency.

"Whilst Namibia is scenically astonishing, the level of camps and lodges cannot compete with the quality of what you'd find in Botswana. Far better to end the trip on a real high!" she added.

Prince Harry and Markle are expected to start their family soon. According to several sources, both want to have kids and are eager to be parents.

"I believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will start a family as soon as possible!" former royal butler Paul Burrell said. "Harry also wants a large family and wants children as quickly as possible."

