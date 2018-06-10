Prince Harry not only supports Meghan Markle as her husband, but he also happens to be very hands-on when it comes to choosing clothes for his wife.

Charlotte Griffiths, the diary editor of the Daily Mail, recently reported that Prince Harry personally helps Markle choose which clothes and designers she would wear during their public engagements.

However, this doesn’t mean that Prince Harry and Markle head to stores in London to find the nicest attire. Rather, designers are asked to visit them at the Kensington Palace with their creations in tow.

“Meghan is always asking Harry’s opinion. She really wants his views. He gives his views on what he thinks looks best, rather than helping her follow royal protocol on hemlines or anything like that. The joke is that Harry is Meghan’s surprise stylist,” Griffiths’ source told her.

The same source also revealed that designers like Stella McCartney have been working closely with Markle ever since she got engaged to Prince Harry. Markle wore a halter neck white gown that was designed by the fashion label to her evening reception at the Frogmore House on May 19.

“The special projects team at Stella McCartney are working on a few more outfits for Meghan, and Harry also comes to design meetings and fittings to give his opinions on the looks,” the source said.

However, this is something that Prince Harry was unable to do with regards to Markle’s wedding dress. It was reported that the 33-year-old Duke of Sussex only saw Markle’s Clare Waight Keller wedding gown on the day of their wedding. As such, he did not share his inputs on the dress.

Markle’s white off-shoulder bridal gown was criticized by some experts and at least one singer who all believed that it didn’t fit her well. Katy Perry previously said that one last fitting should’ve been done before the royal wedding.

Megha Mittal, the boss of Escada, also said that the sleeves of Markle's wedding dress did not fit her properly.

