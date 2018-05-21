Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding was covered by reporters all over the world Saturday, but some anchors didn’t just focus on the fashion and the guest list. German broadcaster ZDF is being accused of racism after reporters made several comments focused on Markle’s race.

German website Deutsche Welle reported that a series of comments were made that caused criticism. Broadcasters on the public service television station referred to Markle’s guests as “exotic” and said Markle had trouble finding dolls that looked like her family. “Meghan always wanted a Barbie doll family. But there were only white and black Barbie families [rather than mixed-race Barbies].” While true, the anecdote seems irrelevant to the wedding.

They also analyzed Doria Ragland’s hair. An anchor asked if Markle’s mother was wearing dreadlocks, but another announcer claimed the hair had been relaxed. “It’s curly hair that’s been somewhat de-curled, same as Meghan probably does all the time.”

Photo: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

ZDF also reportedly called the gospel choir’s singing, “beautifully black” and made an odd comment about Victoria Beckham’s appearance: “Victoria Beckham came to this event as if it were an appointment with a gynecologist. And with her makeup on, she’s like ‘The Addams Family.’”

While ZDF did not apologize, they acknowledged that they received several complaints. “In addition to the comments on Twitter, ZDF’s viewer service received calls and emails from viewers who had questions as well as praise and criticism concerning different aspects of the broadcast. We take the criticism of our viewers seriously,” a spokesperson wrote in an email to Deutsche Welle.

Unfortunately, the Duchess of Sussex has faced racism many times before. In a 2015 Elle essay, Markle recalled several instances in her life where she was faced with racism. From being told to call herself white because she could pass to her mother being called the n-word for not pulling out of a parking space fast enough, it’s clear that Markle has faced her fair share of prejudice.

Photo: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When several racist reports came out after Prince Harry first started dating Markle, the royal’s secretary released an emotional statement confirming their relationship and condemning some of the reactions to their romance.

“His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment. Some of this has been very public — the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments. Some of it has been hidden from the public — the nightly legal battles to keep defamatory stories out of papers; her mother having to struggle past photographers in order to get to her front door; the attempts of reporters and photographers to gain illegal entry to her home and the calls to police that followed; the substantial bribes offered by papers to her ex-boyfriend; the bombardment of nearly every friend, co-worker, and loved one in her life.”

He released the surprising statement hoping “that those in the press who have been driving this story can pause and reflect before any further damage is done.”