Super Bowl Sunday is finally here and while sports fanatics are psyched about the big game, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans will be forced to wait before they can indulge in a brand new episode.

If fans tune in to Bravo this Sunday hoping to catch the newest episode of “RHOA” Season 10, they may be in for a surprise. Instead of airing episode 12, the network will be running last week’s episode, but with a twist.

Bravo will be airing the “Social Edition” of Season 10, episode 11. The social edition of an episode gathers the comments made across various social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter, and makes them a part of the show.

Along with fan comments, the social edition also displays messages written by the housewives and the show’s producers. The episode special allows fans to relive crucial and hilarious moments from the previous episode while seeing the reactions of others.

In “Tea Is of the Essence,” Kenya started to think about starting a family with her new husband, Marc.

However, he is based in New York City and the former beauty queen is not interested in getting pregnant with her first child until her hubby makes the move to Atlanta.

Once there, the two can work on starting their family and having as many babies as they can.

Elsewhere, Cynthia learned she may not be the only woman in Will’s life thanks to Nene’s friend Eva. While on their way to Kandi’s Essence magazine party, Eva told Nene she has already met the man Cynthia has been dating.

However, Eva reveals she and Will met a few months ago at a cigar bar but he had a girlfriend at the time. Meanwhile, Will told Cynthia he has been single for the past two years.

Once confronted with the new information, Cynthia becomes confused and begins to question whether she has been wasting her time with someone who was only interested in lying to her.

New episodes of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10 will resume on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

Photo: Alex Martinez/Bravo