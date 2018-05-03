Carole Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel haven’t been on the best of terms during the “Real Housewives of New York City” Season 10, and the Emmy Award winner made no attempt to hide her displeasure about their crumbling friendship in her latest blog entry on Bravo.

The two, who were once besties, have been struggling to get back in sync since Carole turned her focus to the NYC marathon, and Bethenny spent time in Puerto Rico to help after Hurricane Maria.

In her blog post, Carole accused Bethenny of making up issues in their friendship in order to create an interesting storyline. The star admitted she was surprised when she discovered her former bestie has been suggesting their friendship was superficial.

“One friendship I didn’t think was superficial was mine with Bethenny. Although I recently read she said it sort of was…so my bad,” Carole wrote.

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

“So far this season it appears that Bethenny has decided I’m not such a great friend. She can’t reach me on my phone, I don’t reply to her texts in a timeframe she considers appropriate, I didn’t pony up charity money early enough to make her cut, and I’m generally not interested in what’s going on in her life. None of that is true. But why let the truth get in the way of a good storyline?”

Carole, who covered the Gulf War and foreign policy in Cambodia during her years as a reporter, revealed she thought Bethenny’s experience in Puerto Rico would bring them closer together, but the distance appears to have damaged their relationship.

“We’d both now seen the aftermath of destruction — natural and man-made. But that didn’t happen. And I’m beginning to understand why. I guess it didn’t fit into her Carole and Tinsley are thick as thieves and all they care about are clothes and lashes storyline,” she stated, seemingly mocking Bethenny’s alleged jealousy over the blossoming friendship.

“Is anyone buying this crap?” Carole added.

Meanwhile, Bethenny doesn’t appear to be too bothered by the shift in their friendship. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the star seemed to brush off what Carole felt was a significant change in their friendship.

“When you come on to a show and you have so many people involved in it, it becomes bigger. And the thing is, I wanted to sort of just to dissolve and it got more intense…It gets more intense and I think the way you react to something is as important as the initial something. So we had a shift that I don’t think was that big of a deal,” she told the host.

Find out if Bethenny and Carole will come to an understanding by tuning into the“Real Housewives of New York City” season 10 airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.

Photo: D Dipasupil/Getty Images