Adult Swim has not renewed "Rick and Morty" for season 4 yet and fans are speculating if it's possible for the animated series to find a new home. According to Screen Rant, this is unlikely for a few reasons.

It's best for the series to remain as Adult Swim's flagship as this will benefit both parties, the report said. For the network, "Rick and Morty" has "brought a level of both critical acclaim and mainstream popularity." As for Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, "it's unlikely that mercurial, experimental pair are going to find more agreeable corporate partners than Adult Swim, renowned for their loose and unorthodox management style."

Aside from this, "Rick and Morty" is a co-production of Harmon and Roiland's respective companies and Williams Street, Adult Swim's in-house studio, which is owned by Turner Broadcasting, the media conglomerate that houses the network. Thus, it is best for the Harmon, Dan and Adult Swim to settle the negotiation and continue working together.

In related news, Harmon appeared recently in SModcast where he talked about the state of the series and why it was still on hold. "The reason we're not working on 'Rick and Morty' right now ain't because I figured out that I don't need to impress you," Harmon said. "It's because of a little something called contract negotiations and it's gotten complicated this time around."

Prior to that, fans were expecting "Rick and Morty" Season 4 in the summer of 2018. However, many were saddened when Harmon announced that the series has not been renewed yet.

"I hear ya, tough spot," Harmon wrote on Twitter in response to a fan who called him "lazy alcoholic" and who told him to finish "Rick and Morty." "On one hand, it can be challenging, especially with crippling lazy alcoholism, to write a show that hasn't been ordered by a network. On the other hand, the thought that fans like you pay the price...I mean...I'm gonna grab a drink."

The final episode of "Rick and Morty" Season 3 aired on Oct. 1, 2017. It remains unknown when it will return but "at least a couple years seems like a safe bet," according to Screen Rant. The report added that when it does return, "it will most certainly still be on Adult Swim."

Photo: Adult Swim