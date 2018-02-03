Grace and Liam’s romantic lives will get more complicated in Season 2 of “Salvation.”

According to SpoilerTV, the upcoming sophomore run of the CBS sci-fi thriller will introduce new love interests for both Grace (Jennifer Finnigan) and Liam (Charlie Rowe).

Grace’s new love interest is named Detective Alonzo. Alonzo is Claire’s (Erica Luttrell) brother who doesn’t know what really happened to his sister. As fans will remember, Grace shot Claire to death after the latter pulled a gun on Harris (Ian Anthony Dale) in the Season 1 finale. While viewers have yet to see the romance between Grace and Alonzo, it seems that their relationship is already doomed to fail because of what Grace did to Claire.

Meanwhile, Liam’s potential love interest is Alycia, Darius’ (Santiago Cabrera) disgruntled ex-employee. While Liam and his girlfriend Jillian (Jacqueline Byers) appeared to have made up following a bump in their relationship in the latter part of the show’s freshman run, it’s unclear whether Jillian’s feelings for Liam will remain the same after the latter decided to leave her in the Salvation hangar to tell Darius something important. Jillian tried to convince him to stay with her in the hanger, but Liam insisted that what he’s going to tell Darius couldn’t wait.

Season 1 ended with Jillian, Grace, and Harris among those who were sealed off from the world in the Salvation ark hangar for 30 days, as the threat of nuclear war with Russia loomed. Liam and Darius, meanwhile, stayed at Tanz Industries headquarters to revisit their plan to redirect the asteroid from hitting Earth.

Season 1 also starred Rachel Drance as Grace’s daughter Zoe Barrows; Shazi Raja as investigative reporter Amanda Neel; and Sasha Roiz as President Bennett.

Renewed for Season 2 by CBS last October, “Salvation” is co-created by Liz Kruger, Craig Shapiro and Matt Wheeler. Kruger and Shapiro serve as showrunners and exec produce with Alex Kurtzman, his producing partner Heather Kadin, Stuart Gillard and Peter Lenkov. CBS Television Studios produces the drama in association with Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout.

Are you excited for Season 2 of “Salvation”? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below!