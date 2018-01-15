Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners could soon get their hands on the Android 8.0 Oreo update. The South Korea giant has just announced to testers of its beta program that they will be receiving the final version by the end of January.

On Monday, Samsung took to its Samsung Members community to say that the Android 8.0 Oreo beta program for its early 2017 flagship phones will be ending on Jan. 17. “A big THANK YOU to you all for our overwhelming response to the Samsung Experience 9.0 Beta. This program will end on 17th January by 24:00 p.m.,” Samsung wrote.

“Your vivid feedback about performance, reliability and usability has been helping us release more reliable, better performing software and provide improved and optimized user experience to Samsung users. We will try to apply most of the useful opinions shared by all of you in official Oreo OS version,” Samsung added before saying that it will be doing its best to “distribute the official S/W version in January as soon as possible.”

SamMobile interprets Samsung’s latest announcement as confirmation that beta testers will be receiving the final version of Oreo before this month ends. The news outlet also pointed out that Samsung rolled out the official Nougat update to its Galaxy S7 flagship around 12 days after it ended the beta program for it. Should Samsung stick to this timeframe, beta testers could get the official Oreo update on Jan. 29.

While beta testers could get the Oreo update by the end of this month, there’s no telling when the major software update will head its way to other users. It took a long time for Samsung to bring Android 7.0 Nougat to all general users of the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge handsets.

Ubergizmo says the rollout of the Android 8.0 Oreo update to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ handsets would depend on carrier approval as well as the variations of the two premium smartphones. Some regions and markets are bound to get the Oreo treatment a little later than others.

Meanwhile, Samsung is currently preparing for the launch of its first half flagships, the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+. The two smartphones are expected to launch at the Mobile World Congress next month. Leaks about their specs and features are also popping left and right ahead of their official introduction. The latest of which pertains to certifications from Brazil’s telecom regulator ANATEL that suggest the Galaxy S9 could come with the same 3,000mAh battery as its predecessor.

Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji