Samsung Electronics has announced a new laptop called Notebook Odyssey Z. The device features a powerful processor that’s designed for an unparalleled gaming experience.

Samsung launched the new portable computer at Intel’s Worldwide Launch Event for new processors in Beijing, China on Tuesday and introduced it to the rest of the world via its online newsroom on the same day. In its announcement, the South Korean tech giant proudly stated that the Notebook Odyssey Z is a “strikingly thin and light laptop” made with state-of-the-art engineering as well as advanced thermal management to ensure that it provides a gaming experience like no other.

According to Samsung, the Notebook Odyssey Z has an entirely new approach to gaming that takes into consideration the needs of consumers who love to play video games for long periods. This new approach evolves around the revolutionary thermal management hardware that is the Z AeroFlow Cooling System. The system is composed of three key components, namely: the AeroFlow Cooling Design, Dynamic Spread Vapor Chamber and the Z Blade Blower. All of which are there to keep the laptop cool despite providing a powerful gaming experience on the go.

Photo: Samsung Newsroom

The Galaxy S9 maker also pointed out that the performance of its new lightweight laptop will not disappoint thanks to its processor and graphics chip. The device is equipped with an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor with 6 cores and 12 threads, and it also houses an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Max-P graphics card. The processor is capable of rendering exceptional performance when handling multi-core tasks such as high resolution video editing, 3D rendering and many more. On the other hand, its graphics chip offers 10 percent more graphics power compared to the 1060 Max-Q graphics, so the Notebook Odyssey Z is guaranteed to always deliver high resolution visuals.

“With the Notebook Odyssey Z, we set out to create a dynamic, user friendly laptop that would take gaming experiences to new heights, from the vibrant display to powerful processing power output,” Senior Vice President of the PC Business Team, Mobile Communication Business at Samsung Electronics YoungGyoo Choi said. “The seamless visuals, combined with an industry leading cooling system will help give our players an upper hand in their gaming experience.”

As for the other specs and features of Samsung’s Notebook Odyssey Z, the device is said to only come in Titan Silver color option. It has backlit keyboard and a highly precise Touchpad. The thin gaming laptop also has a 15.6-inch Full HD 1920 x 1080 display. It has memory options of up to 16GB and storage options of up to 1TB SSD. The device is scheduled for release in Korea and China this April, while the U.S. market can expect it to arrive in the third quarter. No specific dates were given.

Photo: Samsung Newsroom