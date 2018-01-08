Seth Meyers Wants Oprah Winfrey For President In 2020, Internet Largely Agrees
During his opening monologue at the 75th Golden Globe Awards, comedian, political commentator, and television host Seth Meyers reminisced about hosting the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2011.
Meyers mentioned how he said in 2011 that Donald Trump was not qualified for the presidency, which some believe spurred the POTUS to contest. With this incident in mind, Meyers tried to apply a similar tactic to inspire Oprah Winfrey, who previously said she will “never run for public office.”
“Some have said that night convinced [Trump] to run,” the Golden Globes host said. “So if that’s true, I just want to say, Oprah, you will never be president. You do not have what it takes.”
Meyers also pointed to Tom Hanks and said, “And Hanks, where’s Hanks? You will never be vice president. You are too mean and unrelatable. … Now we just wait and see.”
Meyers monologue became an instant hit with social media users as several Twitterati jumped at the prospect of having Winfrey as their president in the year 2020.
A Twitter user named, Kia wrote, “It’s going to take a strong woman to clean this mess up... 2020. #Oprah.”
Another user named Tereza Toledo wrote, “#Oprah did in 9 minutes what the current president hasn't been able to do in a year of speeches and hundreds of tweets: empathize, inspire, and uplift.”
Check out some more reactions here.
There were several users who also carried out polls on Twitter asking people if they would vote for the American media proprietor, talk show host, actress, producer, and philanthropist.
Apart from Meyers monologue, Winfrey was also appreciated for her speech at the Golden Globes after she became the first black woman to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award.
Read excerpts from Winfrey’s speech here.
"In 1964, I was a little girl sitting on the linoleum floor of my mother's house in Milwaukee, watching Anne Bancroft present the Oscar for best actor at the 36th Academy Awards. She opened the envelope and said five words that literally made history: 'The winner is Sidney Poitier.'" (Poitier became the first black man to be presented with the DeMille Award in 1982). Up to the stage came the most elegant man I'd ever seen. I'd never seen a black man being celebrated like that. I tried very many times to explain what a moment like that means to a little girl, a kid watching from the cheap seats, as my mom came through the door bone-tired from cleaning other peoples' houses. It is not lost on me that at this moment, there are some little girls watching as I become the first black woman to be given the same award. It is an honor and it is a privilege to share the evening with all of them. I want to say that I value the press more than ever before as we try to navigate these complicated times, which brings me to this: What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have, and I'm especially proud and inspired by all the women who have felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their personal stories. I want, tonight, to express gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault because they, like my mother, had children to feed and bills to pay and dreams to pursue. They're the women whose names we'll never know. For too long women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. I want all the girls watching here and now to know that a new day is on the horizon! And when that new day finally dawns it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'Me too' again."