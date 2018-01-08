During his opening monologue at the 75th Golden Globe Awards, comedian, political commentator, and television host Seth Meyers reminisced about hosting the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2011.

Meyers mentioned how he said in 2011 that Donald Trump was not qualified for the presidency, which some believe spurred the POTUS to contest. With this incident in mind, Meyers tried to apply a similar tactic to inspire Oprah Winfrey, who previously said she will “never run for public office.”

“Some have said that night convinced [Trump] to run,” the Golden Globes host said. “So if that’s true, I just want to say, Oprah, you will never be president. You do not have what it takes.”

Meyers also pointed to Tom Hanks and said, “And Hanks, where’s Hanks? You will never be vice president. You are too mean and unrelatable. … Now we just wait and see.”

Meyers monologue became an instant hit with social media users as several Twitterati jumped at the prospect of having Winfrey as their president in the year 2020.

A Twitter user named, Kia wrote, “It’s going to take a strong woman to clean this mess up... 2020. #Oprah.”

Another user named Tereza Toledo wrote, “#Oprah did in 9 minutes what the current president hasn't been able to do in a year of speeches and hundreds of tweets: empathize, inspire, and uplift.”

Check out some more reactions here.

There were several users who also carried out polls on Twitter asking people if they would vote for the American media proprietor, talk show host, actress, producer, and philanthropist.

Apart from Meyers monologue, Winfrey was also appreciated for her speech at the Golden Globes after she became the first black woman to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Read excerpts from Winfrey’s speech here.