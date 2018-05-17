Sorry, but “Shenmue 3” is not arriving in the second half of 2018. Publisher Deep Silver has just announced that the action-adventure game has been delayed yet again. It’s tentative release is now expected to happen in 2019, but no specific date was given.

“Deep Silver today announce that their upcoming release ‘Shenmue III’ has been moved and will now release in 2019,” the publisher stated on the game’s official website. The publisher explained that the delay is due mainly to the need for extra time to polish the game. “The extra time will be used to polish the quality of the game even further, to the high standards it deserves and release the product in the best possible timeframe.”

The delay is not something that should come as a shock to loyal fans who have been following “Shenmue 3’s” development. The developers have been working on the game for more than three years now. It was officially revealed at Sony’s E3 2015 press conference, as pointed out by DSOGaming.

The unveiling of the project came with a Kickstarter campaign that aimed to raise funds for the long-awaited sequel to the series. The crowdfunding campaign was met with a very positive response from fans that it’s initial goal was fulfilled just hours after it was announced, as per GameRant.

It was revealed early on that the original voice actors of the series are returning for the new sequel, which was originally set for release in December 2017. The game was then delayed to the second half of 2018 amid concerns that its teaser trailer didn’t meet expectations of fans.

“Shenmue 2” was released in September 2001. So the third installment is arriving 18 years after the second main game should Deep Silver keep its word of launching it next year. “Shenmue 3” is releasing on the PlayStation 4 and PC platforms.

Photo: Steam/SEGA