Fans will see more of Amanda Schull in the next season of USA Network’s “Suits.”

The network announced Wednesday that Schull, who recurred as fan-favorite Katrina Bennett in the past seasons of the legal drama, has been promoted to a series regular for Season 8.

Schull made her first appearance as Katrina in Season 2 of the series. Katrina was introduced as Louis Litt’s (Rick Hoffman) associate at the then-Pearson Hardman. After she was fired from the firm, Katrina joined Rand, Kaldor & Zane LLP for a short period of time before returning to Pearson Specter Litt as a junior partner in Season 7.

“Amanda Schull and Katrina Bennett have been a part of the ‘Suits’ extended family for years and I am very excited to welcome them both into our immediate family,” said “Suits” creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh in a statement to Deadline. “Katrina will continue her journey on the road to senior partnership while learning some hard new lessons throughout the course of the season.”

Schull’s promotion comes a few months after it was announced that original cast members Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross) and Meghan Markle (Rachel Zane) are exiting the show at the end of Season 7. Schull joins fellow new series regulars Dulé Hill (Alex Williams) and Katherine Heigl (Samantha Wheeler) as well as returning original cast members Hoffman, Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter) and Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen).

Schull currently stars as Dr. Cassandra Railly on Syfy’s “12 Monkeys,” which is set to air its fourth and final season this summer. Her other acting credits include TNT’s “Murder in the First,” CW’s “Pretty Little Liars,” and “One Tree Hill.”

Production on Season 8 of “Suits” will begin in April in Toronto. During a Twitter Q&A Sunday night, Korsh revealed that he’s currently working on the script for Season 8, episode 4. In another tweet, Korsh wrote that Season 8 is a “new beginning,” adding that he’s “very proud” of what they have written of the upcoming season so far.

“Suits” Season 7B premieres on Wednesday, March 28 at 9 p.m. EDT on USA Network.