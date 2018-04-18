Following a serious fight involving Paula, Harvey and Donna ultimately made amends at the end of last week’s episode of “Suits.” While there’s still awkwardness between them during their final scene together, series star Sarah Rafferty said that it won’t take long before Harvey and Donna’s relationship returns to what it normally is.

“Shortly, like within a couple of episodes,” Rafferty told TV Guide when asked how long it’s going to take before viewers can see Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and Donna (Rafferty) get back their previous borderline psychic connection. “Then by the end of the season, they’re totally connected. I mean, you’ve probably seen pictures from the finale, they’re dancing with each other. They’re in each other’s arms, they’re truly partners, as we leave Season 7, and we know we’re going to move forward with them as a team, which is great, I think, which is how it should be, as we move forward.”

In the trailer for this week’s Season 7, episode 14, Donna tells Rachel (Meghan Markle) that Harvey broke up with Paula to get Donna back to Specter Litt. “He chose me over her,” Donna says.

“Donna, that’s huge,” a surprised Rachel replies.

Photo: USA Network/Ian Watson

Meanwhile, Harvey confides in Mike (Patrick J. Adams) about why he ended his relationship with Paula (Christina Cole). “I realized that Paula wasn’t the one,” Harvey tells his protégé at a bar.

“Because Donna is?” asks Mike, catching Harvey off guard.

Elsewhere in the promo clip, Louis (Rick Hoffman) confronts Sheila’s (Rachael Harris) fiancé, Zander, during a courtroom battle. “You may be the one she wants, but I’m the one she needs,” Louis him.

After finding out what happened, Sheila furiously asks Louis what the commotion is all about. “This is about my honor,” Louis says of what he’s done.

As Louis tries his best not to let emotion affect his judgment in his legal duel with Zander, Donna, according to the synopsis for the hour, finds a way to prove her worth to the firm. Also, Mike’s attempt to distract Harvey with a case backfires.

“Suits” Season 7, episode 14, titled “Pulling the Goalie,” airs on Wednesday, April 18 at 9 p.m. EDT on USA Network. Watch the trailer for the episode below: