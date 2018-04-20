Mike and Rachel are finally tying the knot in next week’s Season 7 finale of “Suits.” While fans won’t be seeing the couple on a regular basis after the wedding, the two will remain part of the USA Network series going forward.

“Moving into the seasons ahead, they have a presence,” series star Sarah Rafferty told TV Guide of Mike (Patrick J. Adams) and Rachel (Meghan Markle),” whose portrayers are exiting the legal drama after the season-ender. “There’s no way that we could be on ‘Suits’ without their characters being present, and their spirits being evoked, moving forward. It’s certainly not the last we hear about them, that’s for sure.”

The just-released trailer for the two-episode season finale gives fans their first glimpse at Mike and Rachel’s wedding ceremony. In the 40-second clip, the groom and bride declare their love for each other in front of their guests, which include Harvey (Gabriel Macht), Donna (Rafferty), Louis (Rick Hoffman), Sheila (Rachael Harris), and Rachel’s parents, Robert (Wendell Pierce) and Laura (Megan Gallagher).

“I wanted to marry you from the second I met you,” Mike tells Rachel.

“You are the husband I’ve always wanted,” replies the soon-to-be Mrs. Ross.

“I love you and I always will,” Mike says.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly last month, series creator Aaron Korsh admitted that he found himself crying while watching the wedding ceremony. “I was totally moved and I felt like the whole sequence does a really good job,” Korsh said. “I’m moved to tears [watching it], and then later I have a lot of joy but I also have sadness that these people are leaving.”

Although the nuptials is all about Mike and Rachel, Korsh revealed that best man Harvey and maid of honor Donna also share a special moment during the wedding. “‘Darvey’ fans should be satisfied,” Korsh teased to TV Insider earlier this month.

Macht revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he and Adams filmed an improvised classic banter scene between Mike and Harvey for the season finale. While details of that scene are being kept under wraps, Macht said that it includes nods to Mike and Rachel’s nuptials as well as to Harvey and Donna’s relationship.

“I remember the way it was written [and] there was a nod to Mike and Rachel’s union, but there was also sort of this nod to the best man and maid of honor moving forward,” Macht said. “There’s a bit of mystery with that moment. … It’s so enigmatic, and just the idea that they would be walking down the aisle together, it just seemed like a metaphor for moving forward. Is this where these two are going to end up? Who knows! We don’t know until we get the script.”

“Suits” Season 7 finale airs on Wednesday, April 25 at 9 p.m. EDT on USA Network.