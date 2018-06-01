“Top Gun 2” is really happening, and lead star Tom Cruise is already filming some scenes at a military base in San Diego, California.

On Thursday, a video showing Cruise riding a motorcycle at the Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado was published online by TMZ. It appears the Hollywood actor was filming a scene for the sequel since a cameraman was also captured in the frame.

The celebrity news site also shared a snap of a fighter jet, which is believed to be the one that Cruise will be flying for the film. The jet is also the one present in the teaser photo that the actor shared on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

The first movie, which was released in 1986, was also filmed around San Diego County and other locations, such as the house in Oceanside, Kansas City Barbeque in downtown San Diego and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Cruise is the only one confirmed to appear in the sequel thus far. He is reprising his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. The people behind the film did not confirm if Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Tom Skerritt and Kelly McGillis are joining Cruise.

Last summer, Cruise teased on what fans can expect from the second installment. “It’s going to be a competition film like the first one, and it’s going to be in the same vein and the same tone as the first” with “the need for speed and big, fast machines,” Cruise told Access Hollywood before noting that “there’s gonna be jets.”

The upcoming movie is directed by “Tron: Legacy” helmer Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. This is going to be the second time that Cruise and Kosinski are teaming up. The two previously worked together on the sci-fi movie “Oblivion,” according to Deadline.

The first “Top Gun” movie raked in $357 million at the worldwide box office. It bagged an Original Song Oscar for “Take My Breath Away” and received the Favorite Motion Picture recognition at the People’s Choice Awards in 1987.

“Top Gun 2” is scheduled to hit cinemas on July 12, 2019.

Photo: Getty Images/Ethan Miller