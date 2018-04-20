Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant, who twisted his ankle in Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs against San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night, told reporters he doesn't plan to miss the team's next match on Sunday.

The 29-year-old exited the game with just under five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of the 110-97 win over the Spurs at the AT&T Center. The Warriors now lead 3-0 in the playoff series.

"I'm good," Durant said, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes. "It's nothing. It didn't completely turn. I'm fine."

The injury occurred when Durant and Spurs guard Patty Mills got tangled up on a play as the ball got knocked loose. The Warriors medical staff checked Durant on the bench just minutes before heading back to the locker room.

Phew! After KD rolls ankle he seems to be ok. pic.twitter.com/soSJpAkfLV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 20, 2018

Warriors guard Shaun Livingston also tweaked his ankle late in the game. He headed to the locker room at the 4:03 mark of the fourth quarter. The 32-year-old had 16 points on 4-for-9 shooting from the field and 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in 20 minutes, according to Yahoo Sports.

The team's head coach, Steve Kerr, said Livingston's ankle seemed a bit worse than Durant's, however, he didn't seem bothered by both player's injuries.

"I think they're going to be okay," he told reporters after the game. "Shaun's was probably a little worse than Kevin's. Both sprained ankles. I think they'll be alright."

Both injuries come as the team has been without All-Star point guard Stephen Curry, who is missing the first-round series with a Grade 2 MCL sprain to his left knee stemming from an injury he suffered on March 23.

In Curry's absence, Durant has taken on the brunt of the scoring load, averaging 27.3 points, eight rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, according to ESPN.

The Warriors are set to play Game 4 of the playoffs against the Spurs on Sunday in San Antonio, where the team has a chance to go for a series sweep and advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images