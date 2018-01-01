With 19 kids, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s family is always bringing exciting announcements to its “Counting On” fan base. With two babies on the way, and more courtships likely on the horizon, it seems 2018 will only be a more exciting year for supporters of the Arkansas family.

Here’s what we’re predicting is next for the Duggars in the new year.

More Duggar Babies

Duggar fans can expect not one, but at least two new members joining the family in 2018. Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth will welcome their first child in early March. The couple has yet to reveal their baby’s gender. As TLC viewers wait for her due date, there are tons of photos (some of which were leaked) of Joy-Anna’s growing baby bump online.

Next will be the first baby for newlyweds Kendra and Joe Duggar. The couple announced they were expecting in December.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo have yet to announce they’re expanding their family, though they have hinted in recent months they’re planning for a nursery in their home. Could 2018 be the year Jinger makes a pregnancy announcement?

Courtships

It’s no secret that fans have been waiting for years for Jana Duggar and her twin brother John-David Duggar to enter into courtships, but it appears 2018 may finally be Jana’s year. A friend of the Duggars, Caleb Williams, has been rumored to be courting Jana for months now, and based on continuous sightings of him in Duggar family pictures, this is one courtship prediction that just might come true.

Jim Bob and Michelle also have three other adult children who could very well enter into a courtship in the new year, 19-year-old twins Jedidiah and Jeremiah Duggar and Josiah Duggar, 21, who previously courted Marjorie Jackson.

More Josh Duggar

Josh Duggar stayed out of the spotlight following his molestation and cheating scandal in 2015 and his follow-up trip to rehab, but the Duggars have slowly been reincorporating him into their family updates. While it is unclear if TLC would ever allow Josh to star on “Counting On,” it wouldn’t be shocking to see more of Josh Duggar and his family on social media in 2018.

Less Derick And Jill Dillard

With Derick Dillard officially removed from “Counting On,” we’re going to predict fans will see a lot more of him and wife Jill Dillard on social media in the coming year since he won’t be able to update viewers on TV. Since TLC announced that Derick would no longer be apart of the program following his controversial statements about the network’s “I Am Jazz” star Jazz Jennings, supporters of the Dillards will likely have to stick to social media updates.

More “Counting On”

TLC is known to take their time when announcing future seasons of “Counting On” but the family always seems to make a comeback. After a several week waiting period, the network revealed “Counting On” would return in spring 2018 for more episodes. Don’t be fooled if the network makes fans wait another long period of time before confirming a 2019 installment!