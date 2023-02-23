KEY POINTS The candle wick may burn "too close to the container"

Over 1.2 million three-wick candles sold exclusively at Walmart have been recalled over the risks of fire and lacerations.

The problem with the recalled "Mainstays Three-Wick Candles" is that their wicks may burn "too close to the container," according to a recall announcement on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website. This may pose fire and laceration hazards.

There have been 12 such complaints wherein the container glass ended up cracking, leading to one report of a minor cut and "multiple reports of damage" to nearby items. There was one report of a fire.

Affected customers should stop using the candles immediately and contact the company, Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle, to get a refund.

The recall affects seven varieties of autumn or Halloween-themed Mainstays Three-Wicked Candles: Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farm House, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion. They came in 14-ounce glass jars with metal lids.

Photos of the recalled candle varieties are available on the CPSC website. In total, some 1,210,000 units of the product are being recalled. They were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide, as well as on its website.

Those who have questions about the recall or are in need of assistance can contact the company's recall hotline at 1-800-680-2474.

It is estimated that some 8,200 home fires start from candles each year. In the period from 2014 to 2018, for instance, fire departments in the U.S. responded to an average of 7,610 home structure fires that were started by candles per year, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). Unfortunately, they led to an "annual average" of 81 civilian deaths, 677 civilian injuries and more than $270 million in property damages.

Here are some key points to safely burn candles and avoid candle fires – extinguish the fire if it gets too high or repeatedly flickers and never use candles as a nightlight as one could end up falling asleep. It's also important to use candle holders that are sturdy and designed specifically for candles. Never leave a burning candle unattended, and don't put them too close to each other or other items that may catch fire.