KEY POINTS There have been reports of minor burns and property damage

The air fryers were sold at various stores nationwide

Customers can get a replacement air fryer or another COSORI product

A company has voluntarily recalled certain air fryers because they may pose fire and burn hazards. Two million air fryers sold in the U.S., plus thousands more in Mexico and Canada, are being affected.

The problem with the COSORI air fryers lies in a "wire connection" that can overheat, according to a recall notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

"After a thorough investigation, we determined that in extremely rare circumstances, the closed-end crimp connectors within the recalled air fryers – which are responsible for establishing electrical connections between certain wires – can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards," the company noted.

It has so far received 205 reports of the units "catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking." Ten reports involved "minor, superficial burn injuries," while 23 involved "minor property damage."

Customers are being advised to stop using the affected air fryers "immediately." Instead, they should contact the company so they can get a free replacement air fryer or some other COSORI product.

They can register for a replacement on the company's recall page. The "Register" button is at the bottom of the page. Customers don't need a receipt but will have to submit photos of the recalled unit with the cord cut off, according to the CPSC. Make sure your units are included in the recall before registering.

"Before proceeding, confirm that your product's model number matches the list of recalled model numbers…" the company noted. "DO NOT PROCEED if your model number is not listed."

Here's the full list of affected models: CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB and CP258-AF.

The units come in sizes 3.7- and 5.8-quart, and colors black, gray white, blue or red. The company has provided on its website a guide, with photos, on how customers can identify their unit's model number.

#Recall: @CosoriCooks 2 Million COSORI® Air Fryers Recalled by Atekcity. A wire connection in the air fryers can overheat. 205 reports air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating, and smoking. Get replacement. Full notice: https://t.co/MJi5cAcJv5 pic.twitter.com/HxehxQj5sc — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) February 23, 2023

The recall affects some two million units sold at various stores nationwide, including Best Buy, The Home Depot and Target. They were also sold online on various websites such as Bedbathandbeyond.com and Cosori.com.

Additionally, some 250,000 units were also sold in Canada, while 21,000 were sold in Mexico.

The company clarified that "no other COSORI products are affected by this recall."

"If your model number is not included on this list, then it is not being recalled," it added.

Customers can contact the recall support hotline at 888-216-5974 or check out the website for further information.

"All of our products are rigorously and routinely tested for consumer safety and are in full compliance with established industry standards," the company said, noting it has issued the recall "out of an abundance of caution."

"COSORI is committed to the safety of those who use and love our products, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience," it added.