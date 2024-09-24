Who better to lead the Orange Party after the 2024 election than Donald Trump?

I saw Donald live in Nashville for the Bitcoin Conference 2024, where he changed everything for crypto and digital assets. Really, I just wanted to feel the man's vibe, if you catch my drift.

This isn't a puff piece. Trump may seem like the crypto champ with his easy tax policies and Bitcoin-friendly vibes, but we wouldn't count Kamala Harris out just yet. Lately, she's been warming up to crypto, hinting at a promising future for the community.

So today let's compare the two and find out who's better.

2024 Election: Donald Trump

In Trump's first BTC speech in Nashville, he said he would:

Fire SEC Chair Gary Gensler

Create Strategic Stockpile (aka never sell current US bitcoin stack)

Create a Crypto task force, ending antagonistic regulations within 100 days

Stop Operation Choke Point

Not gonna tax your gains 50% like the Biden-Harris administration

Imagine traveling back to 2010 and telling Hal Finney (friend of Satoshi Nakamoto) that Donald Trump would be creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

"The reason I'm into Bitcoin is two words: America First," Trump said. "We want places like China to be successful with Bitcoin, but we want America to be the most successful."

Trump legitimized his proo-crypto agenda in a pandering way by telling the crowd to say "THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP," or their portfolio would go to zero.

Anyway, that's all of the good. The bad is that while all of this sounds great, Donald Trump doesn't seem to have the slightest clue about crypto outside the crash course his interns gave him.

Some notable blunders in his speech can support this theory. The first thing that comes to mind is when he asks the crowd, "Does anyone here know what a stablecoin is?" and if anyone knows what a stablecoin is, "to put their hands up."

It felt like a grandpa, but a cool grandpa, trying to understand all this talk about bitcoins, TikTok, and AI.

Kamala Harris: Slay Queen

Thanks to the Harris campaign, she has gone from a failed presidential candidate, an unpopular Vice President that was seen as less favorable to Dick Cheney after he shot someone in the face (look that one up), to "the most-likely president of the US if the elections were held today" according to Polymarket.

She has also warmed up to crypto significantly more than her previous running mate President Joe Biden.

In a recent pledge to New York's power players, Harris laid out a tech-forward economic vision, promising to ramp up investments in AI and crypto. At Cipriani Wall Street, she rallied for a coalition of workers, entrepreneurs, and industry giants to fuel America's tech prowess, all while safeguarding the interests of consumers and investors.

Kamala's Achilles heel is her push for an unrealized gains tax, which she says would benefit middle-class investors like you and me.

Her camp says that unrealized capital gains taxes will only affect the rich—pinky promise. Just like income tax was designed only to affect the rich, and the government definitely kept that deal, that's why none of us pay any income tax! Right?

Even so, while Kamala isn't as pro-crypto as Trump, she does seem to have a positive stance toward Web3.

Final Thought

I saw this chart trending on Twitter alleging this is what happens if Kamala wins; if Trump wins, we go to one million BTC.

While a claim like that is hyperbolic, it seems like we'll have a more aggressive run-up of risk-on assets under Trump. However, that's not to say it won't happen with Kamala.

The 2024 election is the last piece of the puzzle in unlocking this bull run; who will win is still uncertain.

Once that's figured out, we'll hit a banana zone that will make waiting the past two years worth it.