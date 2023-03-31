KEY POINTS The problem lies with the swings' restraint straps, which can reportedly break

There have been seven reports of the straps breaking

Affected customers may contact the company to get replacement straps

A company is voluntarily recalling thousands of outdoor swings because they may pose a fall hazard. The products were sold at Walmart stores "nationwide" and online.

The problem with Delta Enterprise Corp.'s 2-in-1 Outdoor Kids Swings is that the seat restraint straps can break, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announcement. This may then pose a fall hazard to young users.

The swings are said to be recommended for young children ages nine months to four years old. So far, the company has received seven reports of the restraint straps breaking, though no injuries have been reported.

Those who find that they are in possession of a recalled swing are being advised to stop using it. Instead, they should contact the company to get free replacement straps.

The recalled swings are ones made of plastic with a bucket seat and have Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, or PAW Patrol designs. They have a high back and a three-point safety harness.

The affected model numbers are SW86508MM, SW86516MN, SW86575MM, SW86576MN and SW86577PW. These can be found on a label with a blue heart at the bottom of the unit.

The company has provided more photos of the recalled swings, along with further details. For instance, the Minnie Mouse 2-in-1 Outdoor Kids Swing came in pink and had the model numbers SW86516MN and SW86576MN. The recalled PAW Patrol and Mickey Mouse swings, on the other hand, came in red.

The affected products were sold at Walmart stores "nationwide" as well as via www.walmart.com from March to October 2022. These were also sold via www.deltachildren.com. In total, some 43,380 units are affected by the recall.

Customers who find that the swings in their possession are affected by the recall may contact the company through email at recall@deltachildren.com or using the form on its recall website. They may also contact the company at 800-377-3777 for further information.

Playgrounds can be important environments where children can explore, socialize and even have a bit of exercise, but they can also be a source of injuries. Some 200,000 kids are reportedly treated at hospitals each year due to playground-related injuries, according to The Nemours Foundation. This is why it's important to make sure that kids' time at the playground is just as safe as it is fun.

This includes making sure that all equipment are safe. In the case of swings, which are said to be the "most common source of childhood injuries from moving equipment on a playground," there are a few simple tips to ensure kids' safety when they use them.

For instance, it's best if swings are made of soft materials like plastic or rubber. Kids should only sit on them. They shouldn't stand or kneel on swings, and neither should they ride on them with another as swings are generally made to safely hold only one person at a time.