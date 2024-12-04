In or out? Every year, new words emerge that eventually become part of the language, and if the tides get better, they become part of the dictionary.

In 2024, there were seven Gen Z slangs that were used and adopted in the daily lingo. So get ready to become a "brat" and go "BFR."

The first in the list is "demure." This became so popular between January and August after TikTokker Jools Lebron popularized it. According to New York Post, lexicographers saw a 1,200% spike in online usage of the term in the first half of 2024. So, if there is someone who is reserved or modest, then certainly he or she is very "demure."

Next one is "brat." Boomers may actually use the term in a negative manner, since the sense of being "spoiled" has always been attached to the word, however, such is not the case with Gen Z's. This term actually has a positive tone such that it was defined by Collins Dictionary as an attitude of confidence and independence.

Third on the list concerns those Gen Z's who want to allow other people do their thing. So, they would say, "let them cook." It is spoken on a positive note, with the person saying it also desiring the other to succeed.

Just like in any language though, if positive words are given birth every year, there are also those that have a negative connotation.

One of these is the fourth in the list of Gen Z slangs, which refers to a thing that is "cringe-worthy." Gen Z's use the word "the ick" or simply refer to such uncool moves as "Ohio."

Gen Z's who want honesty from someone would say "BFR" or "BFFR," which is the fifth word in the list of hot Gen Z slangs of 2024. So, if they think someone is lying to them quite obviously, then these words will utterly find their way to the surface.

Of course, a Taylor Swift related word came in sixth place. Her Eras Tour also gave birth to a very common word to be used by Gen Z's nowadays. So, when people say that they are in this "era" of their life, it simply denotes a certain point in one's life. So, it could be a "Swiftie era" or a "demure era." Whether positive or negative, it still is an "era."

Lastly, the seventh word is "cutesy," as stated by Daily Mail. Although yes, this word appears in the dictionary, and when the word is taken solely, it may have a disparaging effect since it denotes that someone is trying hard to be appealing. However, Gen Z's have commonly paired it with "demure," hence, the expression "very cutesy, very demure." This means someone is making an attempt to create a likeable person yet understated.