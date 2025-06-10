The latest theory circulating online about President Donald Trump's health suggests he may be wearing leg braces, based on a photo taken just days after he stumbled while ascending the steps of Air Force One.

An X post shared Monday by the popular account PatriotTakes asked, "What's going on here?" and included a series of photos showing what appeared to be hard creases and lines on both of the president's pant legs.

Several social media users suggested the president may be wearing leg braces.

"Exoskeleton leg braces?" one X user questioned.

"Exoskeleton leg braces?"

"Those are leg braces to stabilize him. It's why he never wears shorts anymore," another added.

"Those are leg braces to stabilize him. It's why he never wears shorts anymore"

Meanwhile, some users also speculated the lines might indicate the presence of a catheter.

"Leg braces. And it appeared as though he had a catheter in as well," an X user suggested.

"Leg braces. And it appeared as though he had a catheter in as well."

"Double cathed up!" another guessed.

"Double cathed up!"

Others sought to quell the conspiracy theorists, saying that the creases in Trump's pants offered no insight into his health.

"Those are called pants. You're welcome," an X user wrote.

"Those are called pants. You're welcome."

The conjecture emerged days after Trump was filmed stumbling up the stairs of the Air Force One, a misstep for which former President Joe Biden was frequently criticized by MAGA supporters. In Trump's case, however, many of his own supporters were quick to defend him, emphasizing that the White House doctor gave him a clean bill of health in April.

NOW - Trump stumbles walking up Air Force One's stairs.

For now, the mystery of the president's pant creases remains unresolved.

Originally published on Latin Times