Ulla Johnson Resort 2026.

Resort may be considered an "off" season, but the looks it delivers are definitely something to write home about. Some may argue that designers save their finest creations for haute couture along with spring and summer. Those people are missing out, though. Part of the resort charm may just be because the collections are frequently displayed in far-off destinations, whether up on a runway or in lookbook form. In order to save you time because there are tons of ensembles to discover and you probably already have a pretty full plate, we took it upon ourselves to compile the definitive list of the best Resort 2026 looks.

Erdem Resort 2026.

Not all of the looks are vacation-ready. We're OK with that, though. Although Chanel is an exception. Its studio team obviously took the term "cruise" seriously. Spring staple florals definitely made their presence felt. Erdem naturally leads the charge as flowers are part of its DNA. This season the bouquets are very moody, tapping into the previously highlighted negative space floral print trend. Chanel took a brooch approach, while Diesel's arrangement looks like it came straight out of the mid aughts.

Victoria Beckham Resort 2026.

You'll be happy to hear that the no pants look is the exception, no longer the rule. Victoria Beckham is one of the outliers, but there's something adherently appealing about pairing a pistachio-colored, floor-length coat with a slightly lighter button-down half tucked into coordinating briefs. Louis Vuitton sent high-waist knit hot pants down its runway combined with a knitted top and knitted flower accents. Courrèges' contribution is an extreme high-low maxi, er, miniskirt complemented by a black shirt and white slingback flats. Then there's Antonio Marras. The brand topped off swimwear with colorful sweaters featuring a delightful destination design. A quick side note. Not many designers decided to include swimsuits in their lineups.

Naeem Khan Resort 2026.

While a majority of looks are designed for the daylight hours, there are several outfits begging to be taken out for a night on the town. Get your plunging neckline fix with Gucci's long-sleeve gown or Victoria Beckham's twisted, sleeveless red dress. Pants more your thing? See Naeem Khan's splashy ensemble. If there are any thoughts about having a destination wedding, look to Chanel for inspiration. Following in the tradition of the haute couture shows, the famous French fashion house opted to send a wedding dress down the catwalk as its final look. The off-white, mock-neck creation is jazzed up with layers of long necklaces and over-the-elbow opera gloves.

Chanel Cruise 2026.

Ready to be inspired? Then grab a cup of coffee or tea or whatever iced beverage you favor and scroll down to see more of the best Resort 2026 looks.

Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026.
Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026.
Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026.
Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026.
Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026.
Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026.
Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026.
Gucci Cruise 2026.
Gucci Cruise 2026.
Etro Resort 2026.
Etro Resort 2026.
Erdem Resort 2026.
Erdem Resort 2026.
Erdem Resort 2026.
Erdem Resort 2026.
Erdem Resort 2026.
Erdem Resort 2026.
Erdem Resort 2026.
Brandon Maxwell Resort 2026.
Courrèges Resort 2026.
Diesel Resort 2026.
Diesel Resort 2026.
Diesel Resort 2026.
Ulla Johnson Resort 2026.
Ulla Johnson Resort 2026.
Ulla Johnson Resort 2026.
Ulla Johnson Resort 2026.
Ulla Johnson Resort 2026.
Ulla Johnson Resort 2026.
Chanel Cruise 2026.
Chanel Cruise 2026.
Chanel Cruise 2026.
Chanel Cruise 2026.
Chanel Cruise 2026.
Chanel Cruise 2026.
Chanel Cruise 2026.
Alberta Ferretti Resort 2026.
Stella McCartney Resort 2026.
Stella McCartney Resort 2026.
Stella McCartney Resort 2026.
Tory Burch Resort 2026.
Victoria Beckham Resort 2026.
Antonio Marras Resort 2026.
Antonio Marras Resort 2026.
Dsquared2 Resort 2026.
Dsquared2 Resort 2026.
Khaite Resort 2026.
Khaite Resort 2026.
Naeem Khan Resort 2026.
Hellessy Resort 2026.
Hellessy Resort 2026.
Hellessy Resort 2026.
Armarium Resort 2026.
Giambattista Valli Resort 2026.
PH5 Resort 2026.
PH5 Resort 2026.
PH5 Resort 2026.
PH5 Resort 2026.
Balmain Resort 2026.
Balmain Resort 2026.
Balmain Resort 2026.
Balmain Resort 2026.
Rabanne Resort 2026.
Genny Resort 2026.
Pamella Roland Resort 2026.
La DoubleJ Resort 2026.
La DoubleJ Resort 2026.
Cinq à Sept Resort 2026.
Cinq à Sept Resort 2026.

Originally published on Fashion Times