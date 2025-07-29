Software excellence and reliable technology integration are essential in today's digital landscape. Without quality assurance and precise system validation, even the most advanced technologies can become liabilities instead of assets. ENERTACTS Solutions Inc. (ESI), an IT consultancy based in Ottawa, exists to eliminate that risk. It empowers organizations, especially those in fast-paced, tech-enabled industries, to achieve seamless system performance, stack reliability, and impactful digital outcomes.

ESI was founded in 2023 to help organizations make better decisions about the technology they invest in. It serves as a strategic partner that guides businesses through the complex and challenging waters of digital transformation. Specializing in supporting startups, retail, and manufacturing supply chains, the firm has earned a reputation for bridging gaps between vision and execution through targeted, right-sized tech solutions.

ESI founder Deyo Onamusi, a Nigerian-Canadian technologist, worked across continents and industries, gaining a profound understanding of business operations and technology's limitless possibilities. Inspired to solve real-world problems through thoughtful and responsible tech integration, he blended his experience in energy utilities, manufacturing, and retail systems to launch ESI.

Originally conceived as a platform to serve the energy and clean tech sectors, the company's name was a portmanteau of "energy," "technology," and "actions." As the venture matured, its focus shifted toward broader IT consulting, particularly software validation for tech-enabled organizations. This pivot was driven by Onamusi's firsthand observation of a recurring problem.

Many organizations were making significant investments in new technologies, including AI, without a clear understanding of how, or even if, those tools addressed their actual business needs. "Instead of adding value, what usually happens is that those investments introduce inefficiencies, wasted budgets, and organizational confusion," Onamusi states.

ESI was created to stop that cycle by ensuring technology decisions are grounded in business logic, not just buzzwords. It works with clients to assess their current operations, pain points, and long-term goals before recommending a technological pathway. The solutions it provides are tailored to the business's stage and scope.

A key differentiator for ESI is its agile, lean delivery model. ESI offers high-impact support on a flexible, as-needed basis. This approach is valuable for small businesses and startups, which typically operate without the resources or internal technical teams necessary to vet and implement new systems. Onamusi says, "Entrepreneurs may excel in their craft, but as they scale, they inevitably hit a point where digital infrastructure becomes essential. We step in at that exact moment to fill the void with precision, strategy, and care."

The company's offerings cover a spectrum of testing and integration services. Through its functional and UX testing, ESI helps ensure that systems work as intended and deliver seamless user experiences. This means reducing bugs, improving adoption, and strengthening customer satisfaction.

API and integration testing play a critical role in today's microservices-heavy architectures, verifying that systems communicate effectively and securely. With support for automation and continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) pipelines, these services are built to evolve with a client's operations. On the more advanced end, ESI deploys AI-powered quality assurance solutions that can reduce manual overhead, cut costs, and free up teams to focus on innovation.

ESI further stands out for bringing objectivity and transparency to technology validation. It also champions cost-conscious innovation. By optimizing resource use and minimizing avoidable expenditures, ESI helps organizations do more with less. It's a valuable proposition in today's economic climate.

This commitment to accessibility, equity, and sustainability reflects Onamusi's dedication. The founder is a problem-solver by nature, a technologist by training, and a builder by passion. His career journey reflects a deliberate path toward systems thinking and responsible innovation. Whether advising a retailer on robotic automation in warehouse fulfillment or helping a manufacturer integrate smart systems into legacy processes, Onamusi's goal is always to align technology with purpose. "I believe that effective tech adoption isn't about being first or flashiest. It's about being smart, strategic, and sustainable," he says. His company operates the same way.

Through ENERTACTS Solutions Inc., Deyo Onamusi is initiating a movement that advocates for smarter, leaner, and more intentional technology utilization. With many organizations racing to adopt every new tool in sight, ESI offers a reminder that the power of technology is in its ability to serve the business, the user, and the mission.