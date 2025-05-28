The CEO of an artificial intelligence company declared that people "should be worried" about losing their jobs to AI.

Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, insisted that the government needs to "stop sugar-coating" the threat AI poses to white-collar jobs, which he said could be cut by up to half in an interview with Axios.

"We, as the producers of this technology, have a duty and an obligation to be honest about what is coming," he told the outlet. "It's a very strange set of dynamics, where we're saying: 'You should be worried about where the technology we're building is going.'"

The executive paired the downsides of the technology with other potential benefits though. Although unemployment could reach the double digits, he contrasted that with his belief that AI has the ability to help scientists cure cancer or help businessmen grow the economy.

Although other AI executives have spoken privately about the repercussions of their technology, Amodei marks one of the first to speak publicly about what some may view as a threat to their way of life, Axios noted.

Steve Bannon, a former adviser from President Donald Trump's first term, told the outlet he believes AI will become a major talking point for the 2028 election, warning that "entry-level jobs that are so important in your 20s are going to be eviscerated."

Several American tech companies, including Google and Apple, have begun rapidly expanding their AI capabilities in addition to AI-focused companies, such as OpenAI. Meanwhile, major employers like Microsoft and Walmart recently announced hundreds of layoffs as they focus on restructuring.

Originally published on Latin Times