With Apple Intelligence, Apple has revolutionized the way artificial intelligence is used in mobiles. But Apple's big leap toward AI was met with criticism, with many dismissing the advancements as mere iterations of ChatGPT.

However, the flurry of reactions shifted the focus from the groundbreaking development: the seamless integration of AI into Apple's ecosystem, allowing Siri to interact with apps in a way that turns the concept of personal assistance upside down.

With Apple tapping into the AI space, the world is bracing for a new era where AI can be tailored to specific individual needs with praiseworthy precision. But, despite being on the cusp of the AI revolution, Apple finds it in a tough spot, as 73% of Apple users think AI adds little to no value to the phone experience, per a survey by SellCell.

Even worse, the survey noted that only 9.7% of Samsung customers are willing to migrate to Apple, whereas nearly one in six iPhone users (16.8%) are inclined to switch to Samsung in search of better AI capabilities.

This raises the question whether, if you're not a fan of AI, you should disable Apple's AI capabilities completely or if you'd be better off waiting for the technology to advance so you don't feel like a beta tester.

If option A seems more feasible to you, then here's what you can do to disable the AI features:

Disabling Apple Intelligence: A Step-by-Step Guide for iPhone, iPad, and Mac:

On your iPhone or iPad, open the Settings app; on your Mac, choose System Settings. From the list of options, choose "Apple Intelligence & Siri." Toggle the switch to turn off "Apple Intelligence" after finding the option. To confirm your selection, press "Turn Off Apple Intelligence" in the confirmation window that appears.

Disabling Apple Intelligence can prevent you from using several cutting-edge capabilities, such as:

Writing instruments that offer recommendations and improvements

Visual Intelligence, which is only available on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro; notification summaries that include related notifications; and Genmoji, a feature that is only available on the iPhone and iPad (not yet available on the Mac)

The capacity of Image Playground to produce new photos (the application will still exist, but its features will be restricted)

All programs support Apple's Writing Tools and other features. You must fully disable Apple Intelligence to turn them off.

Additionally, the majority of apps feature an option that allows Apple to learn how you use them and provide recommendations. Disabling this won't impact other Apple Intelligence functions, but it will halt suggestions.